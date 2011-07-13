News International denies Gordon Brown's claims

Image copyright bbc Image caption The Sunday Times reported Gordon Brown had purchased a flat at a "knock-down price"

This round-up of Wednesday's main media stories focuses on the latest developments in the phone-hacking row.

News International has denied criticism of its journalistic methods by ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown, saying stories it wrote about him were legitimately sourced and in the "public interest" reports BBC News. Mr Brown said he was "disgusted" by the conduct of its newspapers and accused them of having links to criminals. The Sunday Times rejected this and said it had not broken the law in a story about a flat bought by Mr Brown. And The Sun denied accessing the medical records of Mr Brown's son.

The Guardian predicts Rupert Murdoch will "face the humiliation" of the Commons issuing a unanimous all-party call for his scandal-ridden News Corporation to withdraw its £8bn bid for BSkyB. It says that in an "extraordinary volte-face, David Cameron will disown the media tycoon by leading his party through the lobbies to urge him to drop the bid".

The man who was once Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer was described as "a dodgy geezer" and "more Clouseau than Columbo" as he gave evidence to MPs on phone hacking yesterday, reports the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Andy Hayman, a former assistant commissioner at Scotland Yard, was "pilloried by MPs" on the home affairs select committee as he attempted to explain his handling of the 2005 phone hacking investigation.

The departure of big-earning stars Adrian Chiles, Christine Bleakley and Jonathan Ross to rival ITV helped the BBC cut its talent pay by £9m last year, reports the Guardian. Chiles and Bleakley's defection from The One Show to ITV's Daybreak in 2010 and Ross's move to front a new ITV chatshow contributed to the reduced wage bill. For the first time, and after pressure from politicians, the BBC has published a detailed breakdown of how much it pays its key presenters in its 2010-11 annual report.

The Daily Mail says the BBC's total staff numbers and pay bill went up in the past year despite the corporation's pledge to cut costs. It writes: "New BBC Trust chairman Lord Patten admitted that bloated senior management salaries and the huge amounts paid to stars have left the broadcaster 'commanding less affection' from the public. His remarks... come against a backdrop of an increase in BBC1 peak-time repeats, a drop in new drama and a rise in the number of complaints."

The Scotsman says the BBC's UK-wide network news coverage is slanted towards England. It quotes the monitoring body that examines how the corporation is serving licence fee payers. The paper adds that on the day that the BBC published its annual review, a report by the Audience Council Scotland (ACS) said that there was a "bias" towards stories about England on the UK network.

Sainsbury's and Jamie Oliver are ending their association after more than 11 years and 100 ads together says Brand republic. It goes on to report the supermarket said the decision was agreed by both parties. The partnership comes to an end at the end of the year. Brand Republic says Jamie Oliver's swansong will be a Christmas campaign, "details for which are being kept under wraps".

