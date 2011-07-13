Pulp's Jarvis Cocker to receive honorary degree

Image caption The reformed Pulp are currently on a tour that takes in Europe and Australia

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker is to receive an honorary degree from University of the Arts London.

Cocker, whose reformed band played a surprise set at Glastonbury this year, studied fine art and film at Central Saint Martins, part of the university.

The university said he "immortalised" the college in his song Common People.

Guitarist Jeff Beck, artist Anthony Eyton and architect Zaha Hadid will also be honoured at eight graduation ceremonies across four days next week.

Pulp's 1995 hit Common People opens with the line: "She came from Greece she had a thirst for knowledge, she studied sculpture at Saint Martins College."

Whitechapel Art Gallery director Iwona Blazwick, BBC News director Helen Boaden and Cheek By Jowl theatre company founder Declan Donnellan will also be recognised.

Sculptor and former Royal Academy president Phillip King, Bafta-winning sound recordist Chris Watson, and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle - who won an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire - are also among those to receive honorary degrees.

Cocker will receive his honour before an audience of graduating students at the Royal Festival Hall on 20 July.