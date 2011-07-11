BSkyB deal questioned amid phone-hacking scandal

Image copyright Other Image caption The News of the World published its last edition on Sunday

This round-up of Monday's main media stories focuses on the latest developments in the phone-hacking scandal.

The culture secretary is seeking fresh advice from regulators on News Corp's takeover bid for BSkyB, amid the News of the World phone-hacking scandal, reports BBC News. Business editor Robert Peston said Jeremy Hunt had written to Ofcom and the Office of Fair Trading after the paper was shut down.

Meanwhile News International chief Rebekah Brooks could be questioned by police investigating phone hacking by the News of the World, the BBC understands. Mrs Brooks, who has denied having had any knowledge of hacking while she was editor from 2000 to 2003, would be quizzed as a witness, not a suspect.

The Guardian says Les Hinton, Rupert Murdoch's "lifelong lieutenant", could be questioned "over whether he saw a 2007 internal News International report, which found evidence that phone hacking was more widespread than admitted, before he testified to a parliamentary committee that the practice was limited to a single reporter". The paper adds that news of the 2007 report came as Murdoch arrived in the UK to deal with the crisis.

The BBC's business editor Robert Peston says News International found e-mails in 2007 that appeared to indicate that payments were being made to the police for information. He points out this evidence of alleged criminal behaviour was not handed to the Metropolitan Police for investigation until 20 June of this year.

The Telegraph says the BBC has "infuriated ministers" by breaking a promise to publish detailed information about the salaries of its top stars. The paper says the BBC's annual report will show it paid 19 presenters, actors and journalists more than £500,000 last year, at a cost of £22m. The Telegraph quotes a "source close to Mark Thompson", director-general of the BBC, as saying the information "would risk jigsaw identification, and potential breaches of our confidentiality requirements".

The Daily Mail adds that leaked figures from the annual report show the seven most senior executives at the BBC were paid £2.7m in the year to March. The paper works out total pay for the executive board dropped by 43% from £4.8m in the previous year. But it also says the BBC was forced to pay £1.3m in redundancy payments - £950,000 to deputy director general Mark Byford and £350,000 to marketing director Sharon Bailey.

In my analysis on Friday, I asked how quickly the News of the World's publisher would launch a replacement and how different would it be from its predecessor. I said News International seemed unlikely to be without a Sunday tabloid for long, even though the News of the World brand had been badly damaged and red-top newspaper sales are in steep decline.

A day after the publication of the last News of the World, many of the front pages offer the latest on the scandal that brought down the paper, as reported in the BBC newspapers review.