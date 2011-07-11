DJ Fresh's Louder tops UK singles chart

Image caption DJ Fresh's track is currently featured on a TV advert

DJ Fresh's Louder featuring Sian Evans has gone straight to number one in the UK singles chart.

The track, currently featured in a TV advert for an energy drink, sold 140,000 copies - more than double its nearest rival, the Official Charts Company said.

The only other new entry in the top 40 was Loick Essien's How We Roll, which debuted at number two.

Last week's number one, Don't Wanna Go Home by Jason Derulo, fell to five.

Ed Sheerin climbed back up the chart three places to three with his track, The A Team, while Example's Changed the Way you Kiss Me fell two spots to four.

In the album chart, the top three records remained unchanged.

Beyonce held onto the top spot with her new album 4, with Adele's 21 at two and Lady Gaga's Born This Way at three.

The highest new entry in the album chart was Beverley Knight's Soul UK which came in at 13.

Other new entries included Selena Gomez and The Scene at 15 with When the Sun Goes Down.

Fly From Here, by Yes entered at 30 and Last Smoke Before the Snowstorm by Benjamin Francis Leftwich came in at 35.