Image caption Russell Brand provides the voice of EB, the Easter Bunny's wayward teenage son

Animated movie Hop, featuring Russell Brand as the voice of the new Easter Bunny, has gone straight to number one in the North American box office chart.

British comedian Brand voices EB, a young rabbit more interested in being a rock star than taking over as the Easter Bunny.

It took $38m (£24m) between Friday and Sunday, according to preliminary industry estimates.

Its nearest rival was Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller Source Code, with $15m (£9m).

Horror film Insidious, in which a family find themselves in a haunted house, was another new entry in third place, earning $13.5m (£8.4m).

Last week's number one, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, fell to number four, making $10.2m (£6.3m).