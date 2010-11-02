Final Saw film tops UK box office

Image caption In July the Saw franchise was named the most successful horror series of all time

The final Saw movie in the horror franchise has opened at the top of the UK box office.

Saw 3D, which is currently top of the US box office, took a total of £3.6m at the weekend.

Despicable Me stayed in second place with last week's number one, Paranormal Activity 2, falling to number three.

In fourth place was action movie Red, starring Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren. The top five was rounded out by The Social Network.

In July the Saw series, in which victims try to escape elaborate traps set by a serial killer, was named the most successful horror movie series by Guinness World Records.

UK and Ireland top five 1. Saw 3D - £3.6m

Saw 3D - £3.6m 2. Despicable Me - £2.5m

Despicable Me - £2.5m 3. Paranormal Activity - £1.8m

Paranormal Activity - £1.8m 4. Red - £1.1m

Red - £1.1m 5. The Social Network - £1m Source: Screen Internationall

The film made its debut in 2004, and a new film has been released for Halloween every year since.

Another new release, Burke And Hare, went to number six.

Directed by John Landis, the movie stars Simon Pegg, Tim Curry and Isla Fisher.

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole fell two places to seventh, with Alpha and the Omega following at number eight.

The Kids Are all Right debuted in ninth place and Vampires Suck was at number 10.