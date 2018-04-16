Sheffield & South Yorkshire

BBC reporters strip off for Naked Podcast

They reveal that taking their clothes off to chat to "powerful, funny women" has changed their lives.

Corbyn backs 'One Yorkshire' devolution

A plan to give Yorkshire more devolved powers is backed by 18 of the region's 20 local authorities.

Man shot in 'targeted' street attack

The victim was approached by a group of men and shot in the legs after leaving a house in Sheffield.