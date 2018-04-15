Somerset
Top Stories
Porpoise found on beach 'injured by boat'
The 3.9ft long female has been put down after it was spotted in shallow water by a dog walker.
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Somerset
Toy traffic jam to tackle car school-run
Joanna Wright is collecting cars for an installation as part of a "Get out of your car" campaign.
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Somerset
Rugby coach 'overwhelmed' with support
Some £50,000 has been raised to help Georgia Bryant who has leukaemia.
- 16 April 2018
Chocolate factory now retirement village
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Bristol
Fundraiser needs funds for own treatment
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Somerset
Dyson heir wins helipad consent row
- 11 April 2018
- From the section Somerset
Sport Somerset sign Australia batsman Renshaw
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Cricket
Plans for second reservoir scrapped
- 12 April 2018
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Saracens 41-6 Bath
Saracens run in six tries as they book their place in the Premiership play-offs with a comfortable victory over Bath.
- 15 April 2018
Yeovil Town 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers
Wycombe remain in the League Two automatic promotion places as substitute Randell Williams' late goal gives them a narrow win at Yeovil.
- 14 April 2018
