Team Carr defeated in star football tie
A team led by Alan Carr and his dad Graham lose 5-3 but raise money for a childhood cancer charity.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Northampton
Heritage playground seeks vintage rides
One of the UK's oldest theme parks is hunting for rides such as the 'witch's hat' and wooden slides.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Northampton
Sport Saints 'downed tools' after title - Wood
Northampton Saints flanker Tom Wood says winning the Premiership in 2014 was "probably the worst thing to happen" to the club.
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Rugby Union
Police boss to take over fire service
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Northampton
Libraries in legal action against closure
- 11 April 2018
- From the section Northampton
Harris stars as Middlesex beat Northants
Middlesex lay down a marker in Division Two with a 160-run victory over Northamptonshire at Lord's.
- 15 April 2018
Leicester 21-27 Northampton
Northampton inflict a heavy blow on Leicester's Premiership play-off hopes with a dramatic win at Welford Road.
- 14 April 2018
Fears over drugs gangs infiltrating Corby
Large traveller camp ordered to leave grassy area by Northampton industrial estate
Car carrying four people collides with roundabout near Brackley
Another two people arrested on suspicion of burglaries targeting gold and jewellery
