Live Latest updates from North West England
The latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the North West on Monday 16 April.
Leader replaced after 'cover up' claims
Peter Mullineaux has been replaced as South Ribble Council leader after claims a report had been covered up.
- 16 April 2018
Man charged after car hits pedestrians
Three women were injured when they were hit by a car in Blackpool on Saturday night.
- 16 April 2018
Museums closed in budget cuts to reopen
- 16 April 2018
Man dies after 'leaving moving taxi'
- 16 April 2018
Sport Burnley 2-1 Leicester City
- 14 April 2018
Sport Belokon 'will discuss' Blackpool return
- 13 April 2018
Notts win after skittling Lancs for 73
Nottinghamshire beat Lancashire on their return to Division One following an incredible morning session at Old Trafford.
- 16 April 2018
A 10-hour drought and superstitious hair
A 10-hour goal drought, a first relegation and superstitious facial hair are among five things you may have missed in the EFL.
- 14 April 2018
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Preston North End
14 April 2018
Bristol Rovers 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
14 April 2018
Blackpool 2-1 Fleetwood Town
14 April 2018
Accrington Stanley 1-1 Exeter City
14 April 2018
Morecambe 1-1 Carlisle United
14 April 2018
Maidstone United 1-0 AFC Fylde
14 April 2018
Home nations win eight boxing golds
14 April 2018
'Big shift' and European hopes at Burnley
13 April 2018
