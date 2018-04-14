Dorset

Top Stories

Legal action over HGV jam route

The narrow road through the village gets blocked when HGVs meet.

  • 14 April 2018
  • From the section Dorset

Live South Live: Monday 16 April

All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Cannibal victim's artefacts sold

John Williams and fellow missionary James Harris were killed and eaten in Vanuatu in 1839.

  • 12 April 2018
  • From the section Dorset

Sport

Latest stories

Promoted Pears well beaten by Hampshire

Hampshire pacemen Kyle Abbott and Fidel Edwards bowl out Worcestershire as they win by 196 runs at Southampton.

  • 16 April 2018

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

Manager Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool's "exceptional" display after they sweep Bournemouth aside 3-0 in the Premier League.

  • 15 April 2018
  • comments

England lose beach volleyball bronze bid

12 April 2018