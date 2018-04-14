Dorset
Legal action over HGV jam route
The narrow road through the village gets blocked when HGVs meet.
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Dorset
Live South Live: Monday 16 April
All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Cannibal victim's artefacts sold
John Williams and fellow missionary James Harris were killed and eaten in Vanuatu in 1839.
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Dorset
'Bizarre' rare fish wash up on beaches
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Cornwall
5G: What a superfast connection will mean
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Technology
Promoted Pears well beaten by Hampshire
Hampshire pacemen Kyle Abbott and Fidel Edwards bowl out Worcestershire as they win by 196 runs at Southampton.
- 16 April 2018
Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
Manager Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool's "exceptional" display after they sweep Bournemouth aside 3-0 in the Premier League.
- 15 April 2018
- comments
Emergency services attending serious incident in Weymouth
Emergency services attending incident in Weymouth
Council drops investigation into misselling at Tall Trees after residents face eviction
Play about Wimborne soldiers killed in World War I is performed at the altar where one was married
