Live Latest updates: East Midlands Live
The latest news, sport, travel and weather for the East Midlands.
Murder accused 'showed body to family'
Atual Mustafa allegedly killed his partner before telling relatives "she's dead, she's in the bath upstairs".
- 13 April 2018
Wave of poppies sculpture goes on display
The famous sculpture, featuring Derby-made poppies, which covered the Tower of London in 2014 is in its final year of touring the country.
- 13 April 2018
Interrupted ram-raid caught on CCTV
- 11 April 2018
Sport Derbyshire's Last first in mountain bike
- 12 April 2018
Labour pledges free bus travel for young
- 11 April 2018
Littlewoods owner puts 2,000 jobs at risk
- 11 April 2018
Derby lacked heart and desire - Davies
Derby lacked heart in the loss to ailing Burton and risk being torn apart if they do not improve, says Curtis Davies.
- 16 April 2018
Burton Albion 3-1 Derby County
Burton win at home for the first time in almost six months to stave off relegation from the Championship for another week.
- 14 April 2018
Facebook used in four online grooming offences in Derbyshire
Car on false plates seized by Derbyshire police
PICTURES: Buxton’s Rainbow Run for Bright Opportunities
Councillor Robert Coe in court to deny assaulting woman
Derby to get hotter than Barcelona, Johannesburg, Los Angeles and Ibiza this week
Derbyshire council chief pocketed more than £200k in a year
