Cumbria
DNA on mince pie traps cat flap burglar
Max Collier unscrewed a cat flap to open the door before taking presents from under a Christmas tree.
- 16 April 2018
Live Latest updates from BBC Cumbria Live
Bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across Cumbria from Monday 16 April to Friday 20 April 2018.
Health bosses warn over cancer tests
Of 24,589 free bowel cancer screening kits sent out to men in the area, only 14,727 were returned.
- 15 April 2018
Lakes 'violating World Heritage status'
- 14 April 2018
Flood defence rejection challenged
- 14 April 2018
'Truly brutal' flyover proposed
- 12 April 2018
Morecambe 1-1 Carlisle United
Morecambe pick up their 17th draw of the season as they are held at home by Carlisle.
- 14 April 2018
Barrow 0-1 Ebbsfleet United
Barrow remain a point from safety after losing at home to Ebbsfleet in the National League.
- 14 April 2018
Inspectors return to Haverigg prison after concerns over health services
Most children in Cumbria get first choice primary place
Cumbria Tourism urge businesses to take part in performance survey
Visitors raise cash to help protect endangered lemurs
Story Homes submits plans for 224 new homes in Cockermouth
Carr's Group confident for rest of 2018
