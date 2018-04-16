Cumbria

DNA on mince pie traps cat flap burglar

Max Collier unscrewed a cat flap to open the door before taking presents from under a Christmas tree.

  • 16 April 2018
Live Latest updates from BBC Cumbria Live

Bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across Cumbria from Monday 16 April to Friday 20 April 2018.

Health bosses warn over cancer tests

Of 24,589 free bowel cancer screening kits sent out to men in the area, only 14,727 were returned.

  • 15 April 2018
Morecambe 1-1 Carlisle United

Morecambe pick up their 17th draw of the season as they are held at home by Carlisle.

  • 14 April 2018

Barrow 0-1 Ebbsfleet United

Barrow remain a point from safety after losing at home to Ebbsfleet in the National League.

  • 14 April 2018