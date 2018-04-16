Coventry & Warwickshire

Men jailed for 'money row' murder

Greg Kelly died in hospital after being attacked by Robert Keavey and Phillip Picken in 2017.

Beeching cuts station to reopen

The new Kenilworth station has faced numerous delays and rows, despite being finished in December.

  • 13 April 2018
Going through the menopause aged 11

Amanda was 11 years old when she started experiencing symptoms of early menopause.

  • 13 April 2018
  • From the section Health