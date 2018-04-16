Coventry & Warwickshire
Top Stories
Men jailed for 'money row' murder
Greg Kelly died in hospital after being attacked by Robert Keavey and Phillip Picken in 2017.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
Beeching cuts station to reopen
The new Kenilworth station has faced numerous delays and rows, despite being finished in December.
- 13 April 2018
Video 2:42
Going through the menopause aged 11
Amanda was 11 years old when she started experiencing symptoms of early menopause.
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Health
Police boss calls car theft summit
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
£10,000 reward in possible double murder
- 11 April 2018
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
Sport Semenya wins gold, Courtney takes bronze
- 10 April 2018
- From the section Sport
- comments
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Six for Stone as Bears take control
Olly Stone takes a career-best 6-52 as Warwickshire get on top against Sussex at Edgbaston.
- 15 April 2018
Live Listen: Warwickshire v Sussex - day four
Warwickshire host Sussex in the County Championship - listen to BBC local radio commentary.
From other local news sites
-
Man wanted after missing Leamington court appearance
-
Police bosses to meet town council to answer questions on Kenilworth crime
-
Nuneaton dog undergoes tests for deadly Alabama Rot
-
Jaguar Land Rover issue statement over Midlands job losses
-
Stratford’s jobless at highest for five years
-
Join the Lions’ pride
Radio: BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Pets gone wild
Can Archie the abusive parrot be tamed?
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter