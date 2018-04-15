Cornwall

Live Crash victim has damaged pelvis and ruptured organs

In other news: Police officer rescues woman from sea, and more

Mum thanks crew after ambulance birth

Rebecca Welch's baby son Grayson was delivered in an ambulance on the way to the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

  • 15 April 2018
Boy, three, in potty seat rescue

Firefighters said they hoped Leyton would have 'less of a pooey day' after freeing him.

  • 14 April 2018
Pirates sign Argentina back Alvarez

Cornish Pirates will sign Argentina international back Javier Rojas Alvarez on a one-year contract in the summer.

  • 16 April 2018