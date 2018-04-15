Cornwall
Live Crash victim has damaged pelvis and ruptured organs
In other news: Police officer rescues woman from sea, and more
Mum thanks crew after ambulance birth
Rebecca Welch's baby son Grayson was delivered in an ambulance on the way to the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
- 15 April 2018
Boy, three, in potty seat rescue
Firefighters said they hoped Leyton would have 'less of a pooey day' after freeing him.
- 14 April 2018
Benefits cheat stole dead man's identity
- 13 April 2018
Woman jailed for slamming dog on patio
- 12 April 2018
Art gallery chain goes cashless
- 12 April 2018
'Bizarre' rare fish wash up on beaches
- 12 April 2018
Body with sock in mouth remains mystery
- 11 April 2018
Police 'better at recording crime'
- 10 April 2018
Olympic rower Glover loses unborn twin
- 9 April 2018
GP's death 'may have been prevented'
- 9 April 2018
Pirates sign Argentina back Alvarez
Cornish Pirates will sign Argentina international back Javier Rojas Alvarez on a one-year contract in the summer.
- 16 April 2018
