Cambridgeshire

US serviceman charged after police chase

The man from RAF Molesworth is charged with drink and driving.

Crashed lorry driver has 'lucky escape'

A man said on Twitter he would "buy a couple of lottery tickets" if he were the driver.

£100k lorries set alight 'deliberately'

The blaze caused "extensive" damage to a waste and recycling centre in March.

Peterborough United 0-1 Rochdale

Rochdale boost their hopes of avoiding relegation with a narrow victory against Peterborough.

  • 14 April 2018

Stevenage 0-2 Cambridge United

Substitute Barry Corr scores twice to inspire Cambridge to their first ever Football League double over Stevenage.

  • 14 April 2018

Laugher wins third diving gold of Games

13 April 2018

Cambridge's Taylor signs two-year deal

11 April 2018