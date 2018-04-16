Cambridgeshire
Top Stories
US serviceman charged after police chase
The man from RAF Molesworth is charged with drink and driving.
Crashed lorry driver has 'lucky escape'
A man said on Twitter he would "buy a couple of lottery tickets" if he were the driver.
£100k lorries set alight 'deliberately'
The blaze caused "extensive" damage to a waste and recycling centre in March.
Chaplain's account of Battle of Britain
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
Scheme for 1,020 homes goes to planners
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
'Twisting ears' teacher struck off
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
RAF Tornado jet joins museum's collection
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
Train firm pays up after bailiff threat
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Suffolk
Park stab victim's mother renews appeal
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
Expressway plan 'disastrous' for nature
- 13 April 2018
- From the section England
Peterborough United 0-1 Rochdale
Rochdale boost their hopes of avoiding relegation with a narrow victory against Peterborough.
- 14 April 2018
Stevenage 0-2 Cambridge United
Substitute Barry Corr scores twice to inspire Cambridge to their first ever Football League double over Stevenage.
- 14 April 2018
