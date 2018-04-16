Birmingham & Black Country

Teen charged with girl's murder and rape

The boy, 16, appears in court over the death of 14-year-old Viktorija Sokolova.

Games grunts to ring out in city centre

"Australia has sun, sea and sand, Birmingham has youth, diversity and creativity."

Charges dropped against rape suspects

A 15-year-old girl was reportedly attacked twice in one night in separate incidents in Birmingham.

Icy Midlands hits Titanic pothole repair costs

Counting the cold weather's cost on the blips on the roads.

20 March 2018
Patrick Burns Political editor, Midlands

Soggy Spring causing a real headache for our farmers

From livestock to arable our soggy Spring is causing a real headache for farmers.

12 April 2018
David Gregory-Kumar Science, Environment & Rural Affairs Correspondent