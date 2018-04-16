Birmingham & Black Country
Teen charged with girl's murder and rape
The boy, 16, appears in court over the death of 14-year-old Viktorija Sokolova.
Games grunts to ring out in city centre
"Australia has sun, sea and sand, Birmingham has youth, diversity and creativity."
Charges dropped against rape suspects
A 15-year-old girl was reportedly attacked twice in one night in separate incidents in Birmingham.
Games ad 'made city look like slum'
- 16 April 2018
Pensioner wakes to find burglars in home
- 16 April 2018
JLR job losses 'should be wake-up call'
- 16 April 2018
Sport Rodriguez relief over charge verdict
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Football
Police target speeding motorists
- 16 April 2018
Husband charged with wife's stab murder
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
Murder probe after man, 20, shot dead
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
Man seriously injured in pub stabbing
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
Icy Midlands hits Titanic pothole repair costs
Counting the cold weather's cost on the blips on the roads.
20 March 2018
Soggy Spring causing a real headache for our farmers
From livestock to arable our soggy Spring is causing a real headache for farmers.
12 April 2018
Evans set to return after drugs ban
Britain's Dan Evans is set to return from a one-year doping ban at the Glasgow Trophy later this month.
- 16 April 2018
Blues accept Dean's two-match suspension
Birmingham City accept Harlee Dean's two-game ban for his red card in Sunday's 2-0 defeat by promoted Wolves.
- 16 April 2018
WBA show 'we know what we're doing'
15 April 2018
Manchester United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion
15 April 2018
Wolves 2-0 Birmingham City
15 April 2018
Six for Stone as Bears take control
15 April 2018
Walsall 2-3 AFC Wimbledon
14 April 2018
Home nations win eight boxing golds
14 April 2018
Solihull Moors 3-1 Guiseley
14 April 2018
Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds United
13 April 2018
