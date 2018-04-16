Berkshire
Council leader to take police deputy job
A plan to make the deputy police commissioner for Thames Valley role permanent is announced.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section England
Boy stabbed in back by teenage gang
The 16-year-old boy was believed to be with a group of teenagers when he was attacked by another group.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Berkshire
Abbey gatehouse reopens after repairs
Reading's Abbey Gateway was shut in February 2010 after decorative stones fell from it.
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Berkshire
Live South Live: Monday 16 April
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Man charged in town murder probe
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Berkshire
BBC report shocking, says Cliff Richard
- 13 April 2018
- From the section UK
Wild geese shot with crossbow arrows
- 11 April 2018
- From the section Berkshire
Van der Merwe keen on London Irish stay
Captain Franco van der Merwe hopes to stay with London Irish despite them being on the verge of Premiership relegation.
- 16 April 2018
Kelly confident in Reading survival
Reading midfielder Liam Kelly feels the club are "good enough" to survive the threat of Championship relegation.
- 16 April 2018
