Beds, Herts & Bucks

Woman jailed for controlling partner
Jordan Worth kept food from her partner, stabbed him and isolated him from his family.
George Michael plaque unveiled at school
Fans celebrate star at school where he met Wham! band mate Andrew Ridgeley.
Council leader to take police deputy job
A plan to make the deputy police commissioner for Thames Valley role permanent is announced.
Officers hurt as prisoners 'trash wing'
Father finds 'hot dog' Good Samaritan
M1 minibus crash 'laid bare law loophole'
'Unprovoked' attack on pregnant woman
Danger at crush-death DHL depot 'obvious'
Open University vice-chancellor resigns
Teen accuses drugs partner of killing
'I was in no-man's land, I had no pace'
Lewis Hamilton says he was "in no-man's land" during the Chinese Grand Prix and admits he needs to work out why he was off the pace.
Poulter leads by one at RBC Heritage
England's Ian Poulter holds a one-shot lead at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina after shooting a four-under-par 67 in the third round.
New chairman of Bedfordshire Bench of Magistrates
Luxurious room for casual dining inspired by 18th century landscape gardener celebrated at Woburn
Teenager punched in face after trying to break up argument in Hitchin pub
Slam Dunk Festival 2018 stage splits announced for Hatfield
Final additions to Hatfield’s Slam Dunk music festival line-up announced
JAILED: Former police officer who sexually assaulted children
