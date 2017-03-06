Assembly election: DUP and Sinn Féin urged to secure deal

Image copyright AFP Image caption Following the election, the DUP remains the largest party with 28 seats - a margin of just one seat over Sinn Féin

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire is to meet Stormont party leaders later to try to persuade them to form a new power-sharing executive.

It follows Thursday's election which ended a unionist majority at Stormont.

Mr Brokenshire said the primary responsibility lies with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin to use the limited window now open.

The parties have just three weeks to overcome their differences and form an executive.

New and returning assembly members will be moving into their offices later.

Talks are scheduled to get under way elsewhere at Stormont to determine how long the new assembly term lasts.

"Both the main parties are saying they want to see power sharing restored," said BBC News NI's political editor Mark Devenport.

"But Sinn Féin is objecting to Arlene Foster returning as first minister while an inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal remains under way and, so far, there's no sign of how this immediate problem might be resolved."

'Endorsement'

On Sunday, the DUP's Simon Hamilton said his party's leader should not step aside from being nominated as first minister at Sinn Féin's demand.

He said she had the "full support" of her party and the election result was an "endorsement" of her leadership.

But Sinn Féin repeated it will not form a government with the DUP if they nominate Mrs Foster as first minister before a report into the botched energy scheme is published.

Mrs Foster set up the botched Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme in 2012.

The fallout over a projected £490m overspend led to the collapse of the DUP and Sinn Féin-led coalition government in January.

Following the election, the DUP remains the largest party with 28 seats - a margin of just one seat over Sinn Féin.