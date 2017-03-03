Counting begins in Northern Ireland Assembly election

Image caption Counting about to get under way at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast

Counting is under way in Northern Ireland's assembly election.

Thursday marked the second time the electorate went to the polls to choose a government in the space of 10 months.

The assembly election was called after the resignation of former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

The official figure won't be clear until later, but all the indications are that turnout was brisk - up on the 55% who voted in May last year.

A total of 1,254,709 people were eligible to vote for 228 candidates competing for 90 seats in 18 constituencies.

Polling stations closed at 22:00 GMT on Thursday and ballot boxes were moved to eight counting centres across Northern Ireland.

Counting began at 08:00 GMT with the first results expected around lunchtime.

Analysis - BBC News NI's Political Editor Mark Devenport

Notices posted up at the entrance to polling stations an hour before the close of polls showed nearly 80% turnout in the Sinn Féin leader Michelle O''Neill's home patch in Mid Ulster and more than 75% in the DUP leader Arlene Foster's district of Fermanagh South Tyrone.

Other areas were lower, but often in the high 50 or 60% range.

On Friday morning the votes will be verified - essentially checking the numbers in the boxes match the number of ballot papers given out - then the count will get going in earnest.

By the weekend we should have 90 new MLAs, but before then there will be lots of drama as political careers hang in the balance.

And as soon as the dust settles the Northern Ireland Office will want the politicians to focus on urgent negotiations to try to chart a way forward.

The final results are not expected to be confirmed until Saturday afternoon.

This assembly election saw one significant change from previous ones.

Image caption Polling stations closed at 22:00 GMT on Thursday

The number of assembly members has been reduced from 108 to 90 which will mean each constituency returning five MLAs each and not six as was the case beforehand.

The number of MLAs has been cut in order to reduce the cost of politics.

Forty-eight fewer candidates stood in this election than in May last year.

Elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly use a form of proportional representation called the Single Transferable Vote (STV), in which voters rank candidates by numerical preference.

Candidates are then elected according to the share of the vote they receive.

The snap election was called after the collapse of a coalition led by Arlene Foster's DUP and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness.

Mr McGuinness resigned over Mrs Foster's refusal to step aside as first minister pending an inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which could cost the Northern Ireland tax payer £490m.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Northern Ireland's 18 constituencies will return five MLAs each, not six as was the case beforehand

Under Northern Ireland's power-sharing agreement, the government must be run by Irish nationalists and unionists together.

