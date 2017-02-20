NI Assembly election: Patients' priorities and craving votes

Prioritising the patients

Image copyright RCGP Image caption Karen Mooney and David Keenan sit on the RCGP's Patients in Practice advisory group

People should put their priorities for the healthcare system to Stormont candidates during the Northern Ireland Assembly election campaign, a patients' group has urged.

GPs have consistently pointed out to politicians that their services are on the verge of collapse, with practices threatened with closure.

Now Patients in Practice, a group that gives its views to the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), has unveiled a manifesto to lay out what is important to those the receiving end of GP care.

The document says patients want timely, guaranteed access to a family doctor in their area and measures put in place to tackle waiting lists.

David Keenan, the group's chairman, said its members "agonised" over what the manifesto should cover.

He said several major issues - from disability care to mental health - were contributing to a "stressed, under-resourced and under-supported healthcare system".

People should challenge prospective politicians on their views for the future of healthcare in Northern Ireland, he added.

And he said that would help to "get the message across" that healthcare is "not a party political issue".

"What I want the people out there to hear is: 'Talk to your politician,'" said Mr Keenan.

"Ask them about your healthcare, ask them what they're going to do about it.

"You are the expert in your condition - make sure your politician knows how much you're hurting and how much you need a healthcare system to help you now."

Too young to be trusted?

Image copyright Lismore CS Image caption Pupils at Lismore Comprehensive School have been reviewing the parties' election broadcasts

It's a debate that rages around every election - should the voting age be lowered?

While young people in Scotland can vote when they hit 16 years old, those in Northern Ireland have to wait until they reach adulthood.

But that hasn't stopped politics pupils at Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon, County Armagh, from keeping an eager eye on the election campaign.

Only a handful of them have turned 18 and are eligible to vote on 2 March, with others missing out by a matter of months.

And they're adamant that they aren't too young to be trusted with a ballot paper.

There's a feeling of frustration from those who haven't made it on to the electoral register because of their age.

"We have to live with the consequences of this decision for the next few years, so we should at least have a say in it," said one 17-year-old.

"It's very frustrating because I study politics, so I have a view of the different political parties and I don't get my chance to vote," one girl said.

Image copyright Lismore CS Image caption Some Lismore students can vote in the election, but others will miss out by a matter of months

"I have more of a fresh overview of everything because I'm younger and I don't focus as much on the past."

And another girl said that teenagers aged 16 and over should not be less "highly valued as everyone else just because we're younger".

"We can get married, we can join the Army, but we can't vote for the type of place that we want to live in."

For those who will have a say on polling day, there is a sense of anticipation as well as a recognition of the responsibility that comes with casting their vote.

"It feels exciting but it's a tough, tough decision because I don't believe in any of them," said one first-time voting pupil.

Those in the sixth-form politics class at Lismore believe that taking an active interest in the election is an important way to encourage political engagement in young people.

They've been reviewing the parties' election broadcasts, casting a critical eye over what the leaders have had to say for themselves.

And they'll also put their questions to candidates at a schools' hustings event next week before hosting an election of their own on the same day as the assembly poll.

Pounding the pavements

Image copyright BBC/Emmet McDonagh Brown Image caption Emmet McDonagh Brown has been posting his weekly canvassing stats on Twitter

Surely there's nothing better than an election campaign to get rid of those few extra pounds picked up over the Christmas period?

Party activists are pounding the pavements across Northern Ireland, clocking up hundreds of miles and burning off thousands of calories in the process.

Alliance Party candidate Emmet McDonagh Brown is one of those who has been keeping track of his stats.

With more than a week to go, he said he'd walked 108 miles around his constituency on the election canvass so far.

We'll be keeping an eye on which candidates have the fleetest feet between now and polling day, and we want them to let us know their scores from walking door-to-door.

