NI Assembly election: Ga-ga over Gaeilge and 'emojits'

An Irish language wrangle dominated Monday's assembly election campaign events, with the DUP and Sinn Féin taking bites at each other, but it wasn't confined to the big-two parties.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long came in for minor criticism after she uploaded an election poster in Irish on to her Facebook page, as the Belfast Telegraph reported.

The Alliance Party has been using the slogan "On March 2 vote Alliance - #ChangeForGood", which it translated to "Ar 2ú Marta votáil Alliance - #ArthrúGoDeo".

But Mrs Long defended her stance, saying it was a move for diversity, and explained that her party will be posting election material in several languages before the polls open in less than four weeks' time.

And after DUP leader Arlene Foster suggested there was a more pressing need for a Polish language act than an Irish one, Alliance's Paula Bradshaw hit back with this tweet...

Profiting from a hard sell?

People Before Profit (PBP) is aiming to win votes from working class Protestants who may be disillusioned by the "antics" of the DUP, Eamonn McCann has said.

Selling to unionists and loyalists an all-Ireland party that ultimately wants to see the island reunited sounds like a tricky task, but Mr McCann said he senses that there is a market there for his anti-austerity "movement".

Speaking at a party event in Belfast on Monday morning, he said: "We have a focus on all those working class Protestant people who have been voting for the DUP and we believe must be embarrassed by the antics of the DUP in recent times."

And the veteran civil rights campaigner denied that he was washing his hands of the consequences of Brexit after he said PBP will not bear any responsibility if there is a return of customs checks along the Irish border after the UK leaves the EU.

The party is adamantly anti-EU, and campaigned for a Leave vote in last summer's referendum on the UK's membership of the EU.

Mr McCann said: "There's something embarrassing and trivialising about the number of parties which are saying: 'Please, Mrs May, represent the north.'

"We should speak for ourselves - people power should be brought into this to show both the Brexiteers and the European Commission that ordinary people can decide their own future."

Election 'emojits'

With the election campaign already promising to be a "brutal" one, we're going to need some light relief to get through these next few weeks.

Thankfully, those sharp satirists over at the Ulster Fry are on hand to deliver a gentle poke of fun in the direction of Stormont's prospective politicians.

From Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly's PSNI Land Rover incident to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood's slightly unusual beard, the folks at the Fry haven't missed a trick with their excellent "election emojits"...

