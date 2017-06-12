May tells MPs: I got us into this mess and I will get us out

Image copyright PA

Theresa May has apologised to Tory MPs for the party's election performance, telling them "I got us into this mess I'll get us out of it."

Addressing a meeting of backbenchers, the PM reportedly said she would serve as "long as you want me to do".

One senior backbencher told the BBC that she had appeared "contrite and genuine but not on her knees".

It comes amid confusion over whether the Queen's Speech will be delayed as talks continue to form a government.

A senior minister has said he is "optimistic" that the Conservatives and Democratic Unionists will reach an agreement in the coming days that will allow a proposed Tory minority government to get its legislative programme through the Commons.

But Labour have said uncertainty as to whether the Queen's Speech will proceed as planned on 19 June shows the government is "in chaos".

At the same time, the first formal meeting of UK and EU officials since the election has concluded without a date being officially set for the start of Brexit talks.

Mrs May has addressed a packed meeting of Tory MPs after her failure to win the election outright prompted days of speculation about her future.

According to reports of the meeting, she accepted personal responsibility for calling the snap election and for the result, which saw her party lose its overall majority and have to rely on the support of others, telling them: "I got us into this mess, I'll get us out of it."

On her own future, she said: "I will serve you as long as you want me"

She reportedly told the MPs that the DUP would not have a "veto" on the government's agenda, particularly in areas of social policy where they disagree.

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said her "colleagues were demanding contrition and sounds like they got it".