General election 2017: Theresa May is a dead woman walking, says Osborne

Prime Minister Theresa May is "a dead woman walking" who will inevitably face a leadership challenge, former Tory Chancellor George Osborne has said.

Mr Osborne, who is now editor of the Evening Standard, said that Tory MPs were "absolutely furious" that Mrs May had not acknowledged their losses.

He told the Andrew Marr Show: "It's just how long she is going to remain on death row."

He said her leadership could come to an end "at the end of next week".