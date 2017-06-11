Jeremy Corbyn: 'I can still be prime minister'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jeremy Corbyn picks up the post-election newspapers in his Islington constituency

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he can "still be prime minister" as he aims to thwart Theresa May's attempt to run a minority government.

He told the Sunday Mirror: "This is still on. Absolutely."

Mr Corbyn defied the polls by gaining 30 seats in Thursday's election, leaving a hung Parliament.

The Conservatives now plan to form a minority government and are in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to secure support for key votes.

Labour won 262 seats in the general election, but the Conservatives remain the largest party in Parliament with 318 seats. This is more than the total of Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, Plaid Cymru and Green Party.

Mrs May is seeking a loose "confidence and supply" arrangement with the Democratic Unionist Party's 10 MPs that would allow her to press ahead with a minority government.

This would give the Tories the numbers to pass a Queen's Speech on Monday 19 June, which will set out their legislative agenda.

But Mr Corbyn said: "There's a possibility of voting the Queen's Speech down and we're going to push that all the way.

"We have got a mandate to deal with issues of poverty, justice and inequality in Britain.

"Nearly 13 million people voted for us to do it. That's why I'm here."

No credibility

He added: "It's very unclear on the programme they'll be able to put forward. But we'll put up our demands and our message and we'll assert those.

"I don't think Theresa May and this government have any credibility."

Mr Corbyn, who has faced opposition from within his party since becoming leader in 2015, said he believed Labour was now more united.

He said: "My phone is full of texts from lots and lots of people from right across the party.

"I'm very happy about that. I'm very proud to lead this party. And I'm open to everyone. It's important to make that clear."

But in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Chris Leslie, Labour MP for Nottingham East, refused to say whether he thought Mr Corbyn was a credible prime minister.

He said: "We shouldn't pretend that this is a famous victory. It's good as far as it's gone, but it's not going to be good enough."

He said the party had missed an "open goal" in failing to win a majority.

"You've got to convince them of your credibility and that you can move from protesting about the government to being in government," he said.