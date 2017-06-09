Election results 2017: Paul Nuttall quits as UKIP leader

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption UKIP's Paul Nuttall: "I am standing down with immediate effect"

UKIP's Paul Nuttall has stood down as leader of the party after it failed to win any seats in the general election.

He has resigned with immediate effect, leaving Pete Whittle, London Assembly member, as acting leader.

Mr Nuttall took 3,308 votes in Boston and Skegness - more than 10,000 fewer votes than the party's result in 2015.

He said it was clear "UKIP requires a new focus and new ideas" but was confident it had a "great future".

Mr Nuttall said the party was more relevant than ever and would continue to be "the guard dogs of Brexit".

"The prime minister, and I suspect it will be a Tory, must know that if they begin to backtrack or barter things away then they must know they will be punished at the ballot box and that will only happen if UKIP is electorally viable and strong.

"We are in effect the country's insurance policy on Brexit," he said.

UKIP saw its popularity collapse in the election after securing only 593,852 votes - down from 3,881,099 in 2015.

Mr Nuttall said after the election of a new leader, the party needed to relaunch and rebrand itself and required a new focus, new ideas and a renewed energy.

"I say to members: keep the faith, politics will come back onto our turf and we have to be organised and ready to take full advantage when it does," he said.

"To the voters I say: UKIP is still here and UKIP is not going away."

Job swap

Mr Nuttall took over from Nigel Farage as leader of UKIP last November.

Asked about a future role for Mr Farage in the party, Mr Nuttall said: "If Nigel Farage wants to come back, I would be more than happy to do a job swap.

"I'll take his slot on LBC (radio station) and he can come back as leader of UKIP."

Mr Nuttall, a former history lecturer, joined UKIP in 2004 after running for the Conservatives in a council election in Bootle two years earlier.

He became an MEP for North West England in 2009 and served as UKIP deputy leader from 2010 until September last year.

After Mr Farage resigned as UKIP leader following the Brexit referendum in July, Mr Nuttall ruled himself out of taking over.

But when Diane James quit after just 18 days in the job, he put himself forward and was elected with 62% of the vote.