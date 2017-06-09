Election results 2017: Labour defeats Nick Clegg and wins in student seats

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nick Clegg: 'There's a huge gulf between young and old'

Labour has defeated the former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg and taken 22 seats from the Conservatives in England.

The Conservatives, who are on course to lose their majority in Parliament, have taken five seats from Labour and Clacton from UKIP.

The Liberal Democrats won five seats from the Conservatives.

Labour has performed strongly in areas with universities including Sheffield and Canterbury.

Warwick and Leamington also changed hands from the Conservatives to Labour with a swing of 7.6%.

The seat had seen a 4% rise in the number of registered voters, while turnout was two percentage points up on 2015.

In Canterbury turnout was up seven percentage points, although the number of registered voters dropped.

Labour's Rosie Duffield overturned Conservative former MP Julian Brazier's 9,798-vote majority to take the seat by just 187 votes.

The National Union of Students had reminded students they could register to vote either at home or where they lived for university.

Liberal Democrat Sir Vince Cable regained the Twickenham seat he had lost to the Conservatives in 2015, while the party also won Bath.

The party has also taken Oxford West and Abingdon, Kingston and Surbiton, Eastbourne and Bath.

In Sheffield Hallam, where Mr Clegg lost his seat, there were 957 more voters than at the 2015 general election and turnout was up about one percentage point.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, pictured at his count in Islington, has promised to abolish university tuition fees

Mr Clegg, who was elected leader of the party in December 2007, said he had "never shirked from the political battlefield".

He warned of an "agonising" future ahead for the next government as it sought to unite a "divided" country.

Mr Clegg formed a coalition with the Conservatives in 2010. He stood down as leader in 2015, after which Tim Farron was elected.

Minister's loss

The former deputy prime minister is one of the highest-profile figures to lose his seat in the general election, with Labour's Jared O Mara winning by more than 2,000 votes.

Housing minister Gavin Barwell lost his Croydon Central seat to Labour's Sarah Jones.

Labour took Keighley, Enfield Southgate, Brighton Kemptown, Colne Valley, Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, Reading East, Portsmouth South, Warrington South, Lincoln, Weaver Vale, Derby North, Peterborough, Bedford, Ipswich, Stroud, High Peak, Battersea, Stockton South, Bury North and Bristol North West from the Conservatives.

And it took Leeds North West from the Liberal Democrats. The constituency saw the biggest rise in registered voters.

First turbaned Sikh

In the West Midlands, Sandwell councillor Preet Gill became the first ever female Sikh MP, winning Edgbaston. She takes over from Labour's Gisela Stuart, who stood down after 20 years.

And Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi became the first turbaned Sikh MP, after winning Slough from the Conservatives.

The Tories won in Clacton, which had previously been UKIP's only seat.

And it took Stoke-on-Trent South, which had been held by Labour ever since it was created in 1950.

Jack Brereton unseated Labour's Rob Flello with a majority of 663.

The Conservatives held on to Copeland, which it had won from Labour in a by-election in February and took Mansfield as well as Derbyshire North East, Middlesbrough South and Cleveland.

And it gained Walsall North from Labour, where David Winnick had represented the area since 1979.