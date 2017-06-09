Election results 2017: No change to Leicestershire's seats

Image caption Nicky Morgan saw her majority fall in Loughborough

There has been no change to any of Leicestershire's seats in the general election.

Former Tory front-bencher Nicky Morgan comfortably won in Loughborough but saw her majority fall.

Labour's Keith Vaz received his largest ever majority in his 30 years as Leicester East MP, despite a police investigation, which was dropped last year.

Liz Kendall increased her majority over the Tories in Leicester West.

There was some drama, however, when vote counters were left in the dark at Leicester's Aylestone Leisure Centre.

They stoically carried on despite the short-lived blackout.

Image caption Vote counters were left in the dark for several minutes

Former education secretary, Nicky Morgan, said that while she was happy with her 4,269 majority, "conversations need to be had" in the wake of the campaign.

Keith Vaz said: "In three days' time, I celebrate my 30th anniversary in Parliament so after eight elections to be given this kind of boost, I'm very grateful to them, very humbled, very honoured."

Liz Kendall, who contended the Labour leadership in 2015, said Theresa May had showed "weakness, complacency and a lack of hopeful vision" during her election campaign.