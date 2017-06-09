Election results 2017: New Labour MP elected in Oxford East

Image caption Anneliese Dodds increased Labour's majority

The Labour Party has increased its majority in Oxford East after the incumbent MP for 30 years retired.

South East MEP Anneliese Dodds will replace Andrew Smith and increased the party's majority from 15,280 to 23,284.

She took 65% of the vote and there was a 15% swing towards Labour, with Conservative Suzanne Bartington coming second with 11,834 votes.

Mrs Dodds said it was "quite a relief" and she was glad voters who supported Mr Smith "decided to stick with me".

She said: "It's quite a relief and an enormous response and I'm very humbled by the support I've received tonight.

"We've had a lot of different people coming into the Labour Party from all walks of life."

She said the Conservatives had used "divisive, negative rhetoric" and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has offered "a different kind of politics".