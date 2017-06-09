Election results 2017: Northamptonshire remains a sea of blue

Image caption Andrea Leadsom (second from right) as she is returned as MP for South Northamptonshire

A former contender for the Conservative leadership has defended the decision to call a snap election.

Andrea Leadsom, who lost the leadership battle with Theresa May in 2016, kept her South Northamptonshire seat with 76% of the vote.

Speaking to the BBC, Mrs Leadsom said: "I don't agree it has been a disastrous Conservative campaign.

"It was very important we had the election campaign."

Her victory was one of the seven Tory wins in Northamptonshire.

Earlier in the night there were rumours of a potential Labour upset in Northampton North.

However, Michael Ellis retained his Northampton North seat by 807 votes, nudging Labour's Sally Keeble into second place.

Elsewhere, Tom Pursglove kept Corby with a small increase in his majority over Labour. Before the result came in he warned he would be "devastated" if he did not win.

And Andrew Lewer has stepped into the Northampton South shoes left by outgoing MP David Mackintosh.

Mr Mackintosh had a majority in 2015 over Labour's Kevin McKeever of 3,793. However, Mr Lewer's majority over him is much slimmer - just 1,159 votes.

Analysis: Deborah McGurran, BBC East political editor

It has been a shocking night for the Conservatives in this region while Labour celebrated three gains across the East.

The Liberal Democrats held on to their only seat but UKIP failed in their bid to regain Clacton.

Labour wrested Peterborough, Ipswich and Bedford from the Conservatives and returned thumping majorities in Luton North and Norwich South, where Clive Lewis's majority more than doubled.

Labour's biggest increase was in Cambridge, where MP Daniel Zeichner in Cambridge took his majority from about 600 to 12,500.

The Conservatives' high point was regaining Clacton but elsewhere majorities were reduced across the board and they failed to take North Norfolk from the Liberal Democrats. Despite a concerted campaign by the Conservatives to take the seat, Norman Lamb held on with only a slightly reduced majority.

Elsewhere, it was not a good night for the Liberal Democrats, with both Bob Russell, in Colchester, and Julian Huppert, in Cambridge, failing to regain seats they once held.

UKIP's share of the vote has dropped by 14% across the region and the Liberal Democrats stayed stubbornly flat on 7%. Although the Conservatives' vote share did increase by 6%, it was overtaken by Labour who increased their share by 11%.

The map of the east remains resolutely blue but the night definitely belonged to Labour.