Election results 2017: Labour takes Bedford and Kempston from Conservatives

Image caption Richard Fuller (l) said he would "reflect" on his loss to Labour's Mohammed Yasin (r)

Labour has taken Bedford from the Conservatives with a majority of more than 1,000 votes.

Conservative Richard Fuller had served as Bedford and Kempston MP for seven years before losing to Labour's Mohammed Yasin.

Speaking about his defeat Mr Fuller said: "It's not so bad if you believe in democracy, you have to respect the verdict."

He added that he's now going to "reflect" on his loss.

Mr Yasin said he plans to "work hard for the people of Bedford" and cited the local hospital, police funding and schools as his priorities.

Labour have held Luton North and South while the Conservatives have held all their other seats so far.