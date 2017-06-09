Election results 2017: Labour takes Bedford and Kempston from Conservatives
Labour has taken Bedford from the Conservatives with a majority of more than 1,000 votes.
Conservative Richard Fuller had served as Bedford and Kempston MP for seven years before losing to Labour's Mohammed Yasin.
Speaking about his defeat Mr Fuller said: "It's not so bad if you believe in democracy, you have to respect the verdict."
He added that he's now going to "reflect" on his loss.
Live: For more on the elections across Beds, Herts and Bucks
Mr Yasin said he plans to "work hard for the people of Bedford" and cited the local hospital, police funding and schools as his priorities.
Labour have held Luton North and South while the Conservatives have held all their other seats so far.
- Full coverage of general election 2017
- Find the result where you live
- Full England results breakdown
Sorry, your browser cannot display this content.
Find your result
Enter a postcode or seat name