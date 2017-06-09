Election 2017

Election results 2017: Lib Dems hold North Norfolk from Tories

Norman Lamb
Image caption Norman Lamb celebrates after keeping his North Norfolk seat for the Liberal Democrats

Norman Lamb has held the North Norfolk seat for the Liberal Democrats with a 10% increase in his vote.

Mr Lamb secured 25,260 votes compared with 19,299 two years ago.

Conservative James Wild, who finished second 21,748 votes, tweeted: "I'm proud to have stood for the seat I grew up in and very grateful to everyone who supported my campaign."

Elsewhere, Clive Lewis retained Norwich South for Labour with a majority of more than 15,000.
Image caption Clive Lewis retained Norwich South for Labour with a 50% share of the vote

The Conservatives have retained Great Yarmouth, North West Norfolk, South West Norfolk, South Norfolk, Mid Norfolk and Norwich North.

