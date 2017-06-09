Election results 2017: Lib Dems hold North Norfolk from Tories
Norman Lamb has held the North Norfolk seat for the Liberal Democrats with a 10% increase in his vote.
Mr Lamb secured 25,260 votes compared with 19,299 two years ago.
Conservative James Wild, who finished second 21,748 votes, tweeted: "I'm proud to have stood for the seat I grew up in and very grateful to everyone who supported my campaign."
Elsewhere, Clive Lewis retained Norwich South for Labour with a majority of more than 15,000.
The Conservatives have retained Great Yarmouth, North West Norfolk, South West Norfolk, South Norfolk, Mid Norfolk and Norwich North.
