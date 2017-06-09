Election results 2017: Labour takes Peterborough from Tories
Labour has taken Peterborough from the Conservatives.
Tory Stewart Jackson had been Peterborough's MP for 12 years. He lost to Labour's Fiona Onasanya by 607 votes.
"I think it was a pretty poor national campaign. We have to ask questions," said Mr Jackson.
"It's a narrow loss, but a loss nevertheless. You can't take it personally. I know Fiona will do a superb job."
In Cambridge, Daniel Zeichner held his seat for Labour with an increased majority.
Elsewhere, the Conservatives have held Huntingdon, North West Cambridgeshire and South Cambridgeshire.
