Election results 2017: Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson retains seats

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson had some scathing words for Theresa May

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson has held on to his West Bromwich East seat with a comfortable majority.

Mr Watson held on to the seat which he first won in 2015 with a 7,713 majority over Conservative candidate Emma Crane.

Mr Watson said: "[Theresa] May said she was a bloody difficult woman. She's turning out to be a woman finding it all too bloody difficult."

Mr Watson's majority was down by 1,757 from 9,470 in 2015. Liberal Democrat Karen Trench was third with 625 votes.

He got 22,664 votes and Ms Crane had 14,951 votes - more than 13,000 votes than the Tories received two years ago.

The Green Party's John Macefield was fourth with 533 votes and Colin Rankine of UKIP gained 325 votes.

Mr Watson said after the ballot: "The next few hours, maybe the next few days look very uncertain but one thing can be sure, Theresa May's authority has been undermined by this election.

"She is a damaged prime minister whose reputation may never recover."

He added the public had "responded to a positive campaign".

"We don't yet know how this election will turn out, but we know the people voted for hope."