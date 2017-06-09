Election results 2017: Tories pip Labour in Thurrock
Labour has failed to take the one seat in Essex it was tipped to have had a chance of winning.
Conservative Jackie Doyle-Price kept her Thurrock seat with a majority of just 345 over Labour's John Kent.
Mrs Doyle-Price said: "I didn't expect to win tonight. I will continue to serve the people of Thurrock to the best of my ability."
She praised Mr Kent, saying the result reflected the "many years of service" he had given the people of Thurrock.
Elsewhere the Conservatives have held their seats in Basildon, Castle Point, Chelmsford, Colchester, Epping, Harwich and North Essex, Harlow, Rayleigh and Rochford and Southend East.
