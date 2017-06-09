Lib Dems win back key target seat Eastbourne

Liberal Democrat Stephen Lloyd has won Eastbourne back from the Conservatives after losing it in the 2015 General Election.

He came first with 26,924 votes, while Tory candidate Caroline Ansell, who was the MP, came second with 25,315 votes.

The East Sussex constituency was a target seat for the Lib Dems and Brexit was a key focus of their campaigns.

Ms Ansell had backed Leave in the EU Referendum, as did the majority of constituents.

Mr Lloyd said he would respect that result and not campaign for a second referendum, which is a key Liberal Democrat policy.

In Hastings & Rye, Home Secretary Amber Rudd narrowly held the seat for the Conservatives after a recount.

Ms Rudd came first with 25,668 votes, beating Labour's Peter Chowney, with 25,322, by 346 votes.

Labour gain

In Brighton Kemptown, Conservative Simon Kirby - economic secretary to the Treasury - lost to Labour's Lloyd Russell-Moyle who came first with 28,703 votes, a 58.3% share.

Brighton Pavilion has yet to declare a result.

Lewes was third on the list of Liberal Democrat targets, but Maria Caulfield kept the constituency for the Tories and increased her votes by 7,614.

Ms Caulfield, a registered nurse and a Brighton councillor, won the seat with a small majority as a first-time MP in 2015 from Liberal Democrat Norman Baker.

The Lib Dems had hoped to win it back in this year's election.

In East Sussex, the Tories held Bexhill & Battle and Wealden, while Peter Kyle held Hove for Labour with a 64.1% share of the vote.

Meanwhile in West Sussex, the Tories held Arundel & South Downs, Bognor & Littlehampton, Chichester, Crawley, Horsham, Mid Sussex, Worthing East & Shoreham and Worthing West