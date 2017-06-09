General Election 2017: Ken Clarke holds Rushcliffe for Tories
- 9 June 2017
- From the section Election 2017
Veteran Conservative MP Ken Clarke has been re-elected to the seat he has held since 1970.
Mr Clarke's majority was reduced by more than 5,000 votes, his lowest since 1997.
He said it has been the "most remarkable" general election and confident predictions in politics "can no longer be made".
The 76-year-old, who became Father of the House earlier this year, has said he will not stand again.