Election Results 2017: Derby North won by Labour's Chris Williamson

Image caption Chris Williamson said he plans to deliver "the sunshine of socialism"

Labour has re-taken Derby North from the Tories after losing it at the last election by just 41 votes.

Chris Williamson lost to Conservative Amanda Solloway in 2010 but won with a majority of over 2,000 votes this time around.

Elsewhere in the county, the Tories took North East Derbyshire after more than 80 years of Labour.

Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin retained Derbyshire Dales and Labour's Margaret Beckett held Derby South.

Image caption Patrick McLoughlin comfortably held his Derbyshire Dales seat

Mr Williamson's speech attacked the "gutter press" which, he said, has "smeared Jeremy Corbyn" during his election campaign.

He said he will "continue to work to deliver the sunshine of socialism".

He called for The Sun's political editor to resign for what he said were "smears" against the Labour leader.