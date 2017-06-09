Election results 2017: Labour holds Burnley

From the section

Labour's Julie Cooper has held her seat in Burnley, the Liberal Democrats' top target in the North West.

Ms Cooper gained 18,832 votes, increasing her majority from 3,244 to 6,373.

Conservative candidate Paul White came second with 12,479 votes.

Burnley's Liberal Democrat stalwart Gordon Birtwistle lost out for a second time, after being defeated by Ms Cooper in 2015. He gained 6,046 votes. The turnout was 62.3%.

The Conservatives failed to gain its target seats of Blackpool South, Lancaster and Fleetwood, Hyndburn or Chorley. They were all held by Labour.

Labour targeted seats in Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Colne Valley, Pendle, South Ribble, Rossendale and Darwen and Morecambe and Lunesdale but the Conservatives held these seats.

In Lancashire, not a single seat has changed hands following the 2015 election result.