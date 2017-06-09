Election results 2017: Labour wins Bury North

From the section

Labour have gained the marginal constituency Bury North from the Conservatives.

Labour's James Frith won the seat with a majority of 4, 375 over Conservative candidate David Nuttall who had held the seat since 2010.

Mr Frith won 25,683 votes and Mr Nuttall gained 21,308 votes, making it a swing of 5%.

There was a 70.9% turnout. Liberal Democrat Richard Baum came third with 912 votes.

Since its creation in 1983 the seat of Bury North has always returned a member of the party that went on to govern.