Election results 2017: Conservatives gain Southport from Lib Dems

The Conservatives gained Southport from the Liberal Democrats who have held the seat for almost two decades.

Conservative Damien Moore won 18,541 votes, winning a majority of 2,914, a swing of 7.6% from the Liberal Democrats who came third.

Liberal Democrat candidate Sue McGuire, who was selected after former MP John Pugh retired, won 12,661 votes,

Labour's Liz Savage came second with 15,627 votes. There was a turnout of 69.1%.

Liberal Democrat MP John Pugh stepped down in May after 16 years representing the town.

He said in April he would retire as he he did not want to work through "the nightmare chaos of Brexit" in the next parliament.

Labour has retained all of its seats in Merseyside.

Chris Matheson increased his majority in Chester by more than 9,000, gaining 32,023 votes. He was defending a majority of 93.

Considered a marginal seat, Chester was the number one target for the Conservatives in the UK.

Conservative candidate Will Gallagher came second, polling 22,847. There was a turnout of 77.4%.