Election 2017: Which seats changed hands?
The Conservatives have lost seats in Parliament and no longer enjoy an overall majority, while Labour has exceeded the expectations of pollsters and increased its number of MPs. But this isn't the whole story...
1. The Conservatives won 20 seats
Although it was a bad night for Theresa May's party overall, with 32 MPs ejected from Parliament, it actually won seats elsewhere.
The majority of their gains were in Scotland, where the Conservatives performed well against the SNP, unseating the former SNP leader Alex Salmond in Gordon.
The party also took six seats from Labour, and snatched Clacton from UKIP.
2. Who lost seats to Labour?
Labour's six losses were offset by 35 gains - 27 of which were from the Conservatives and two from the Lib Dems - including Nick Clegg's former seat of Sheffield Hallam.
The party also took six Scottish seats from the SNP.
3. Most of the changes were in Scotland and the north of England
Although the political landscape of Northern Ireland has also shifted dramatically with the UUP and the SDLP losing all of their MPs.
- Con
- Lab
- SNP
- LD
- PC
- UKIP
- Ind
- DUP
- SDLP
- UUP
- SF
- Green
4. The SNP saw some huge majorities disappear
The table below shows the largest majorities in the last general election in 2015 that have been overturned.
Nine of the largest 10 previously belonged to the SNP - a 14,000-vote majority won by the party's former spokesperson on social justice, Eilidh Whiteford, in 2015 has been converted into a 4,000-vote majority for the Conservatives.
|Constituency (out of 649 so far)
|Result
|2015 Majority
|2017 Majority
|Banff & Buchan
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|14339
|3693
|Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill
|LAB GAIN FROM SNP
|11501
|1586
|Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|11265
|2774
|Angus
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|11230
|2645
|Stirling
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|10480
|148
|Ochil & South Perthshire
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|10168
|3359
|Rutherglen & Hamilton West
|LAB GAIN FROM SNP
|9975
|265
|Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath
|LAB GAIN FROM SNP
|9974
|259
|Midlothian
|LAB GAIN FROM SNP
|9859
|885
|Canterbury
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|9798
|187
|Oxford West & Abingdon
|LD GAIN FROM CON
|9582
|816
|Glasgow North East
|LAB GAIN FROM SNP
|9222
|242
|Moray
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|9065
|4159
|Gordon
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|8687
|2607
|Battersea
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|7938
|2416
|Aberdeen South
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|7230
|4752
|Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|7033
|7949
|East Lothian
|LAB GAIN FROM SNP
|6803
|3083
|Warwick & Leamington
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|6606
|1206
|Reading East
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|6520
|3749
|Dumfries & Galloway
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|6514
|5643
|Foyle
|SF GAIN FROM SDLP
|6046
|169
|South Down
|SF GAIN FROM SDLP
|5891
|2446
|Colne Valley
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|5378
|915
|Mansfield
|CON GAIN FROM LAB
|5315
|1057
|Portsmouth South
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|5241
|1554
|Stockton South
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|5046
|888
|Bristol North West
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|4944
|4761
|High Peak
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|4894
|2322
|Stroud
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|4866
|687
|Enfield Southgate
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|4753
|4355
|Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross
|LD GAIN FROM SNP
|3844
|2044
|Bath
|LD GAIN FROM CON
|3833
|5694
|Ipswich
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|3733
|831
|Renfrewshire East
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|3718
|4712
|Crewe & Nantwich
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|3620
|48
|Clacton
|CON GAIN FROM UKIP
|3437
|15828
|Edinburgh West
|LD GAIN FROM SNP
|3210
|2988
|Ceredigion
|PC GAIN FROM LD
|3067
|104
|Keighley
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|3053
|249
|Leeds North West
|LAB GAIN FROM LD
|2907
|4224
|Kingston & Surbiton
|LD GAIN FROM CON
|2834
|4124
|Warrington South
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|2750
|2549
|Copeland
|CON GAIN FROM LAB
|2564
|1695
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|CON GAIN FROM LAB
|2539
|663
|Sheffield Hallam
|LAB GAIN FROM LD
|2353
|2125
|Middlesbrough South & Cleveland East
|CON GAIN FROM LAB
|2268
|1020
|Dunbartonshire East
|LD GAIN FROM SNP
|2167
|5339
|Cardiff North
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|2137
|4174
|Twickenham
|LD GAIN FROM CON
|2017
|9762
|Walsall North
|CON GAIN FROM LAB
|1937
|2601
|Peterborough
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|1925
|607
|Derbyshire North East
|CON GAIN FROM LAB
|1883
|2861
|Lincoln
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|1443
|1538
|Southport
|CON GAIN FROM LD
|1322
|2914
|Bedford
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|1097
|789
|South Antrim
|DUP GAIN FROM UUP
|949
|3208
|Belfast South
|DUP GAIN FROM SDLP
|906
|1996
|Weaver Vale
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|806
|3928
|Eastbourne
|LD GAIN FROM CON
|733
|1609
|Brighton Kemptown
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|690
|9868
|Fermanagh & South Tyrone
|SF GAIN FROM UUP
|530
|875
|Plymouth Sutton & Devonport
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|523
|6002
|Bury North
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|378
|4375
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk
|CON GAIN FROM SNP
|328
|11060
|Vale of Clwyd
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|237
|2379
|Croydon Central
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|165
|5652
|Derby North
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|41
|2015
|Gower
|LAB GAIN FROM CON
|27
|3269
