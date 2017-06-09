Election 2017

Election 2017: Which seats changed hands?

The Conservatives have lost seats in Parliament and no longer enjoy an overall majority, while Labour has exceeded the expectations of pollsters and increased its number of MPs. But this isn't the whole story...

1. The Conservatives won 20 seats

Although it was a bad night for Theresa May's party overall, with 32 MPs ejected from Parliament, it actually won seats elsewhere.

The majority of their gains were in Scotland, where the Conservatives performed well against the SNP, unseating the former SNP leader Alex Salmond in Gordon.

The party also took six seats from Labour, and snatched Clacton from UKIP.

2. Who lost seats to Labour?

Labour's six losses were offset by 35 gains - 27 of which were from the Conservatives and two from the Lib Dems - including Nick Clegg's former seat of Sheffield Hallam.

The party also took six Scottish seats from the SNP.

3. Most of the changes were in Scotland and the north of England

Although the political landscape of Northern Ireland has also shifted dramatically with the UUP and the SDLP losing all of their MPs.

Please enable Javascript to view our results map

More maps showing the changes in the political landscape are here.

4. The SNP saw some huge majorities disappear

The table below shows the largest majorities in the last general election in 2015 that have been overturned.

Nine of the largest 10 previously belonged to the SNP - a 14,000-vote majority won by the party's former spokesperson on social justice, Eilidh Whiteford, in 2015 has been converted into a 4,000-vote majority for the Conservatives.

Constituency (out of 649 so far)Result2015 Majority2017 Majority
Banff & BuchanCON GAIN FROM SNP143393693
Coatbridge, Chryston & BellshillLAB GAIN FROM SNP115011586
Ayr, Carrick & CumnockCON GAIN FROM SNP112652774
AngusCON GAIN FROM SNP112302645
StirlingCON GAIN FROM SNP10480148
Ochil & South PerthshireCON GAIN FROM SNP101683359
Rutherglen & Hamilton WestLAB GAIN FROM SNP9975265
Kirkcaldy & CowdenbeathLAB GAIN FROM SNP9974259
MidlothianLAB GAIN FROM SNP9859885
CanterburyLAB GAIN FROM CON9798187
Oxford West & AbingdonLD GAIN FROM CON9582816
Glasgow North EastLAB GAIN FROM SNP9222242
MorayCON GAIN FROM SNP90654159
GordonCON GAIN FROM SNP86872607
BatterseaLAB GAIN FROM CON79382416
Aberdeen SouthCON GAIN FROM SNP72304752
Aberdeenshire West & KincardineCON GAIN FROM SNP70337949
East LothianLAB GAIN FROM SNP68033083
Warwick & LeamingtonLAB GAIN FROM CON66061206
Reading EastLAB GAIN FROM CON65203749
Dumfries & GallowayCON GAIN FROM SNP65145643
FoyleSF GAIN FROM SDLP6046169
South DownSF GAIN FROM SDLP58912446
Colne ValleyLAB GAIN FROM CON5378915
MansfieldCON GAIN FROM LAB53151057
Portsmouth SouthLAB GAIN FROM CON52411554
Stockton SouthLAB GAIN FROM CON5046888
Bristol North WestLAB GAIN FROM CON49444761
High PeakLAB GAIN FROM CON48942322
StroudLAB GAIN FROM CON4866687
Enfield SouthgateLAB GAIN FROM CON47534355
Caithness, Sutherland & Easter RossLD GAIN FROM SNP38442044
BathLD GAIN FROM CON38335694
IpswichLAB GAIN FROM CON3733831
Renfrewshire EastCON GAIN FROM SNP37184712
Crewe & NantwichLAB GAIN FROM CON362048
ClactonCON GAIN FROM UKIP343715828
Edinburgh WestLD GAIN FROM SNP32102988
CeredigionPC GAIN FROM LD3067104
KeighleyLAB GAIN FROM CON3053249
Leeds North WestLAB GAIN FROM LD29074224
Kingston & SurbitonLD GAIN FROM CON28344124
Warrington SouthLAB GAIN FROM CON27502549
CopelandCON GAIN FROM LAB25641695
Stoke-on-Trent SouthCON GAIN FROM LAB2539663
Sheffield HallamLAB GAIN FROM LD23532125
Middlesbrough South & Cleveland EastCON GAIN FROM LAB22681020
Dunbartonshire EastLD GAIN FROM SNP21675339
Cardiff NorthLAB GAIN FROM CON21374174
TwickenhamLD GAIN FROM CON20179762
Walsall NorthCON GAIN FROM LAB19372601
PeterboroughLAB GAIN FROM CON1925607
Derbyshire North EastCON GAIN FROM LAB18832861
LincolnLAB GAIN FROM CON14431538
SouthportCON GAIN FROM LD13222914
BedfordLAB GAIN FROM CON1097789
South AntrimDUP GAIN FROM UUP9493208
Belfast SouthDUP GAIN FROM SDLP9061996
Weaver ValeLAB GAIN FROM CON8063928
EastbourneLD GAIN FROM CON7331609
Brighton KemptownLAB GAIN FROM CON6909868
Fermanagh & South TyroneSF GAIN FROM UUP530875
Plymouth Sutton & DevonportLAB GAIN FROM CON5236002
Bury NorthLAB GAIN FROM CON3784375
Berwickshire, Roxburgh & SelkirkCON GAIN FROM SNP32811060
Vale of ClwydLAB GAIN FROM CON2372379
Croydon CentralLAB GAIN FROM CON1655652
Derby NorthLAB GAIN FROM CON412015
GowerLAB GAIN FROM CON273269

Sorry, your browser cannot display this content.