Election results 2017: Fraud charge MP Craig Mackinlay keeps seat

Image copyright AFP Image caption Craig Mackinlay said he had done nothing wrong

An MP who has been charged over election expenses has held his Kent seat.

Craig Mackinlay has been charged with allegedly overspending in the 2015 General Election campaign.

He kept control of South Thanet, increasing his vote from 18,838 to 25,262.

Before the election, Prime Minister Theresa May said the Conservative Party continued to believe the allegations were "unfounded".

'Shows trust'

Police forces have been investigating whether MPs' agents should have filed costs for battle bus visits to constituencies under local expenses in the 2015 election.

After the results came in, Mr Mackinlay said: "Despite the best efforts of various organisations to break my legs for this election just a few days ago, we did it here in South Thanet.

"The big thanks are to the voters of Thanet for continuing to put their trust in me."

He added: "I've done my best to serve for the past two years, the best I possibly can as their champion in Westminster, and I am so proud to have been returned with an even bigger majority tonight."