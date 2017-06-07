Election 2017: How to follow and what to watch out for on results night

Here's a full guide to UK general election night on the BBC - including the key results to watch out for as the night unfolds.

Television

BBC One: The BBC's election night programme gets under way at 9.55pm on Thursday, 8 June. David Dimbleby is in the presenter's chair - the tenth time he has filled this role since his first election night as host in 1979.

BBC correspondents, led by Andrew Marr, Nick Robinson, Kirsty Wark and Sophie Raworth, are at the key counts. Jeremy Vine, Emily Maitlis and polling expert Professor John Curtice will analyse the results as they come in. Mishal Husain will be grilling the key political payers - and media editor Amol Rajan will be watching social media reaction. The BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg will be on hand to provide analysis throughout the night.

Huw Edwards will take over in the morning as lead presenter. Andrew Neil will take over as lead interviewer.

The overnight programme will be simulcast on the BBC News Channel and BBC World News - and streamed live on the BBC News website in the UK and bbc.com in the rest of the world.

Viewers in the US will be able to catch up on the latest on the UK election and other international stories in World News America at 2100 GMT and join the election special from 2300 GMT/6pm Eastern. Viewers in the rest of the world can join David Dimbleby and the team from 2055 GMT.

Online

You can follow minute-by-minute updates in text and video as the results roll in, with breaking stories, social media reaction and expert analysis in our main live page. Results will appear as they are announced on an interactive map and postcode search.

There will be separate live pages for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

We are also running live pages for 16 English regions - London, North East and Cumbria, North West, South, South East, South West, West, West Midlands, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Northamptonshire, Beds, Herts and Bucks, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

And you can follow the latest developments and the find out the result in your own constituency.

Or you can browse our A-Z listings.

Social media

On Twitter @BBCElection will tweet the latest results, the BBC Politics Facebook Messenger will include expert analysis, and there will be Facebook Lives from behind-the-scenes of the result programme on the BBC Politics page. BBC News will live stream the results programme on Twitter and Facebook. #BBCElection.

Radio

BBC Radio 4: Throughout election night, Carolyn Quinn and James Naughtie will present Election 2017, reporting on the key moments as they happen from 10pm on until 6am on Friday, 9 June.

BBC Radio 5 Live: Election night will be hosted by Stephen Nolan in Salford and Emma Barnett in London, who will be joined by the UK's brightest political bloggers and commentators, all on hand as the result's roll in.

World Service: Election special starts at 2100 GMT - Philippa Thomas and Tim Franks will be in London analysing the results with a team of experts and senior politicians. Valerie Sanderson is in Scotland.

BBC local radio: Results and analysis through the night and into the morning with a number of special programmes across the network. Here are details on how to listen to your station.

Find out more

Find out all you need to know about the general election, including why it was called, in our giant Q&A. And here is a full guide to the party manifestos - setting out their policy pledges and plans.

We also have a guide to the main parties taking part in the election and profiles of the party leaders, including Conservative leader Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood, UKIP leader Paul Nuttall and Green Party of England and Wales co-leaders Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley.

Follow the story of the election campaign in opinion polls with our interactive poll tracker.

For some guidance on what to make of the final polls of the campaign, read John Curtice's analysis.

Results to watch out for

Here is a full list of estimated declaration times from the Press Association

All timings are approximate

10pm Polls close and David Dimbleby announces the results of a joint BBC/ITV/Sky exit poll. It was the exit poll that caused such a shock in 2015, when it said the Conservatives would be the largest party. It is conducted outside 144 polling stations across the UK.

10.45pm Houghton and Sunderland South normally wins the race to be the first to declare. The results should come through faster than usual everywhere this year because there were no local elections taking place at the same time, for the first time in decades.

1am We should have about a half a dozen results by now - enough to see whether the exit poll is accurate.

1.30am Watch out for Darlington - if Labour see off the Tory challenge in this north-east of England seat, or increase their majority, they could be in for a better night than expected. Nuneaton, in the West Midlands, is always a closely watched swing seat - can Labour take it back from the Tories? Keep an eye out also for results from the North Wales coast. If the Tories take Wrexham from Labour they could be in for a good night. Likewise, if they take Labour-held marginal Tooting, in south London, Theresa May could be on course for a substantial majority.

2am First results from Scotland expected. Also keep an eye out for Conservative-held marginals Bury North and Thurrock around now - if the Tories were to lose either of these it could be a sign Theresa May is at risk of losing her majority.

2.30am Jeremy Corbyn's result in ultra-safe Islington North is due around this time.

3am Results will be coming thick and fast by now - at the rate of about five per minute. Lib Dem leader Tim Farron's result in Westmoreland and Lonsdale, where he is facing a strong Tory challenge, could be interesting.

4am Two big hitters in safe seats - Alex Salmond, in Gordon, and Boris Johnson, in Uxbridge and South Ruislip - are expected to be re-elected around now. Results in key Lib Dem targets Cheltenham and Bath are also expected. The Conservatives are targeting several seats in Scotland - the first of the top three to declare is likely to be Dumfries and Galloway around now. If they take this seat from the SNP, Theresa May could be looking at a big majority overall. Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine and top target Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk are set to declare a little later.

4.30am Theresa May faces little threat in Maidenhead, but we could find out what she makes of the national results when she speaks at her count.

5am UKIP leader Paul Nuttall will find out whether he has unseated his Conservative opponent, who was a Remainer, in Boston and Skegness.

6am Brighton Pavilion should return Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas as its MP but the party is hoping to gain an extra seat in Bristol West. As dawn breaks we should have both results.