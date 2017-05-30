SNP manifesto summary: Key points at-a-glance

The SNP has published its manifesto, Stronger for Scotland. The full document is available online. Here are the main things you need to know.

Key message

A programme that seeks to provide a "clear alternative to five more years of austerity".

Nicola Sturgeon's foreword says: "A vote for the SNP will strengthen Scotland's hand against further Tory cuts and ensure that progressive polices, like those pursued by the SNP government in Scotland, are firmly on the agenda at Westminster."

Key policies

A plan for an "alternative to austerity" that could release almost £120bn for public spending across the UK over the next parliament

This would mean balancing the UK budget for day-to-day spending by the end of the parliament, and after that borrowing only to invest

Hold a second independence referendum "at the end of the Brexit process"

Protect Scotland's place in the single market and demand for the Scottish government a place at the table in Brexit negotiations

Secure a mandate for Scotland having a choice on its future when the terms of Brexit are clear

A living wage, by the end of the next UK parliament, that will be slightly more than £10 per hour

Call on the new UK government to increase health spending per head of population in England to the current Scottish level, which is 7% higher

This would result in an extra £1bn for Scotland, on top of planned increases

Support an increase across the UK in the Additional Rate of income tax - for those earning more than £150,000 - from 45p to 50p

Press for the abolition of the two-child cap on tax credits and the associated "rape clause".

Seek to protect the triple lock on pensions

Stop cuts to the winter fuel allowance

No increase in taxation on the low paid, in National Insurance or in VAT.

A call for Scotland to have control over immigration

Removal of the 1% pay cap on public sector pay

Stand against all of the further planned cuts to social security,

Demand reversal of the cut to Employment and Support Allowance that is removing £30 per week in vital support from disabled people

Oppose the freeze on working age benefits

Always protect free personal and nursing care

Continue to extend free childcare

Campaign to restore the post-study work visa so students can stay in Scotland after graduation.

No support for further reductions to the headline rate of corporation tax

Support an increase in the Investment Allowance to encourage businesses to invest more in plant and machinery

Independence

Reinforce the Scottish Parliament's right to decide when an independence referendum should happen

Continued Tory attempts to block the referendum would be "democratically unsustainable"

If Scotland chooses to become independent, it should be a member state of the EU

Brexit

Demand a place for Scotland at the Brexit negotiating table

Demand the inclusion of the case for Scotland's place in the Single Market in the UK's negotiating remit

Secure a reinforcement of the existing mandate for Scotland having a choice on its future when the terms of Brexit are clear

Press the UK government to immediately protect the right of NHS staff from across Europe to live and work in Scotland and the UK

Oppose any attempt by the UK government to treat the fishing industry as a bargaining chip in the Brexit negotiations

Demand the scrapping or fundamental reform of the Common Fisheries Policy

Ensure that the rights and protections currently safeguarded by EU membership are not diminished after the UK leaves

Seek a cast-iron guarantee from the UK government that they will seek the consent of the Scottish Parliament to the terms of the Brexit Bill

Oppose any attempts by the UK government to scrap the Human Rights Act and withdraw the UK from the ECHR

Demand urgent clarity on long-term funding arrangements for farming and fishing after the UK leaves the EU

Powers repatriated from Brussels to the UK should be devolved to the Scottish Parliament in devolved areas such as environmental protection

Call on the UK government to stay part of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to avoid delays in new medicines becoming available in the UK

Press the UK government to ensure continuity in cross-border health insurance arrangements - including the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC)

Continue to work with Scotland's universities and institutions to seek clarity from the UK government on what will replace EU research funding programmes

Support the continuation of programmes like ERASMUS+, which allow students to seamlessly travel to Europe for study

Economy and taxes

Return the deficit to its pre-crash long-term average

Increase the Minimum Wage to the level of the Real Living Wage, taking the Minimum Wage to more than £10 per hour by the end of the parliament

Until the Scottish Parliament controls tax avoidance policy, the 50p tax rate will not be introduced in Scotland alone

Support the reversal of the two-child cap on tax credits

Continue campaigning against the so-called "rape clause" on tax credits

Support the reversal of the married couple's allowance

Support the reversal of the reductions to the bank levy

Support the introduction of a tax on bankers' bonuses

Support repeal of the Trade Union Act 2016 and a ban on zero-hours contracts

Demand the return of VAT taken from Scotland's unitary emergency services

Welfare and pensions

Protect the Triple Lock, ensuring that pensions continue to rise by inflation, earnings or 2.5% - whatever is the highest

Protect universal winter fuel payments, which the Conservatives want to means test

An end to the freeze on working age benefits

Give full support to the WASPI (Women's State Pension Age) campaign, so women born in the 1950s receive the pensions they are due

Propose a doubling of the Employment Allowance - the National Insurance discount that businesses receive when they increase employment

More welfare powers have been handed to the Scottish government at Holyrood, including the ability to create new benefits.

Health and social care

Call on the new UK government to increase health spending per head of population in England to the current Scottish level, which is 7% higher

That would increase the health budget in England by £11bn more than inflation by 2022

This could also increase the NHS Scotland budget by up to £1bn

SNP already committed to increasing the budget of NHS Scotland by £2bn by the end of the current Scottish Parliament

Work with NHS unions to submit evidence to the independent pay review body on the impact of pay restraint and ask it to make fair recommendations

If a UK Government continues to constrain pay in the next parliament, the SNP will seek to work with health unions to explore the creation of distinct Scottish pay review arrangements

Maintain and always protect free personal and nursing care

Vote to protect the health service in all parts of the UK from privatisation

Remain committed to free prescriptions in Scotland

Press the UK government to re-commit to policies such as closing the loopholes in the sugary drinks tax, tightening regulation of broadcast and digital junk food advertising seen by children, and introducing clearer food labelling

Press the UK government to immediately protect the right of NHS staff from across Europe to live and work in Scotland and the UK

Protect the non-means tested, non-repayable nursing and midwifery student bursary

Support a full public inquiry on the issue of victims of contaminated blood products in the rest of the UK

The power over health is in the hands of MSPs at Holyrood and not MPs at Westminster. However, some budgetary decisions made by the UK government can have a knock-on effect in Scotland. This is often referred to as the Barnett consequentials.

Education

Expand early years education and childcare to 30 hours a week for all 3 & 4 year olds and vulnerable 2 year olds

Will not follow the Tories' market-driven education reforms

There will be no selective grammar schools in Scotland

Guarantee the continuation of free tuition in Scottish university education

Protect the non-means tested, non-repayable nursing and midwifery student bursary

The power over education is in the hands of MSPs at Holyrood and not MPs at Westminster.

Migration

Press for immigration powers to be devolved to the Scottish Parliament, so that Scotland can attract EU and EEA nationals to work in Scotland's NHS and care sector in the years to come

Campaign to restore the post-study work visa so students can stay in Scotland after graduation

Restore the "Dubs scheme" to let unaccompanied migrant children into UK

Foreign policy and defence

Build a cross-party coalition to scrap the Trident nuclear missile system as quickly and safely as possible

Oppose bombing in Syria and press the UK government to take "meaningful action to bring about a political solution"

Keep UK aid spending at 0.7% of national income

Ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia, pending investigation

Westminster has full powers over foreign affairs and defence. For example, the UK government makes decisions on the future of Army, Navy and Air bases and what happens to Trident, which is stationed on the Clyde.

Democracy

Seek additional powers for the Scottish Parliament to boost the economy, mitigate the effects of Brexit, and protect the most vulnerable in society from damaging cuts.

Support the replacement of the first-past-the-post system with proportional representation for elections to the House of Commons

Bring forward proposals to extend the franchise to 16 and 17 year olds in all elections

Support the right to vote of citizens from other EU countries resident in the UK

SNP MPs will vote for the abolition of the House of Lords

Housing

Continue housing policy in Scotland, which has the highest house building rate in the UK

Continue Rural Housing Fund

Change the system for housing asylum seekers, addressing the "disgraceful condition" of housing provided

The power over housing is in the hands of MSPs at Holyrood and not MPs at Westminster.

Transport and environment

Keep EU environmental rules

Set up a new Independent Aviation Noise Authority

Keep cutting carbon emissions and push UK government to do the same

Engage the UK government in discussions on the feasibility of improving cross-border rail links, including linking Carlisle to the Borders Railway

Connecting Scotland to HS2 must be a priority, with construction beginning in Scotland as well as England

A high speed connection between Glasgow, Edinburgh and the north of England as part of any high-speed rail network

What are the other parties saying:

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: "Nicola Sturgeon has once again confirmed that her number one priority in this election is her plan for another unwanted and divisive independence referendum. "It is clearer than ever that the majority of Scots who don't want another divisive independence referendum need to send Nicola Sturgeon a message that she should focus on the day job."

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said: "Nicola Sturgeon tried her usual trick today of trying to ignore independence in her speech but making sure she's pushing for it in her manifesto. Nobody is fooled any more. Strip away the bluster and it's written down in black and white - she wants to drag Scotland back to another referendum by as early as next autumn. That would cost jobs, risk our economy, and distract us all from the real job in hand - improving our schools and public services. This was a tired manifesto launch by a First Minister who has failed in this campaign to give people a single, positive reason for voting for her party."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "The SNP must think we are stupid. They barely mentioned independence today but we know independence will be their top priority once the election is over."

Scottish Green Party MSP Mark Ruskell said: "There's now a big question mark over the SNP's ability to take on the Tories over climate change. Brexit threatens the progress the EU has made in creating cleaner air, beaches and rivers, protecting our seas, driving up animal welfare standards and ending the UK's reliance on coal for electricity. And yet, there was no mention of the environment or climate change at the party's manifesto launch."