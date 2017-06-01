General election 2017: Extra programmes with political leaders

Image caption Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn appear in the same TV specials, but not at the same time

The major broadcasters are offering additional programmes with just a week left in the general election campaign.

Next up is Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's interview with Andrew Neil at 19:00 BST on Thursday on BBC One.

On Friday it's the Question Time leaders' special with Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May answering questions from an audience in York on BBC One.

Then Tim Farron and the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon take part in another Question Time special at teatime on Sunday.

The specials will be in addition to a traditional Question Time on Thursday evening from East Barnet in north London at 22:45 BST.

On Sunday evening the leaders of UKIP and the Green Party will take part in a programme called Election Questions with Paul Nuttall and Jonathan Bartley, hosted by Jo Coburn, followed by a separate Election Questions with Leanne Wood, featuring the Plaid Cymru leader, also on BBC One.

Viewers in Wales will see the same programmes but in reverse order.

Friday's Question Time special will be the last big set-piece programme featuring the Conservative and Labour leaders before the country goes to the polls on 8 June.

And the last major pre-election broadcast will be The Newsbeat Youth debate in Manchester on 6 June with an audience of 16 to 34-year-olds. That will air on BBC Radio 1, BBC News Channel and BBC One.

On Monday evening, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn separately faced Jeremy Paxman and an audience for 45 minutes each, in a joint programme between Channel Four and Sky News.

And on Wednesday, Labour's Mr Corbyn appeared along with the Plaid, Green, UKIP and Lib Dem leaders, the SNP's Angus Robertson and Conservative Amber Rudd in a live leaders debate on BBC One.

Andrew Neil has been conducting a series of five interviews with party leaders. Those with Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have already aired, but can still be viewed on iPlayer.

He interviewed Nicola Sturgeon on Sunday, Paul Nuttall on Monday, with Tim Farron the last to be grilled by him.

Jeremy Corbyn was interviewed by BBC1's One Show on Tuesday, 30 May, following Theresa May's appearance on the show alongside her husband, Philip, on 9 May.

As well as these additional programmes, the Daily Politics has returned after the bank holiday and will run every weekday at 12:00 on BBC2, Andrew Neil presents This Week on Thursday from 23:45 and Sunday Politics from 11:00 next weekend, with Newsnight on weeknights from 22:30, and Radio 4's Any Questions from 20:00 on Friday.

The latest line-up for extra election programmes:

Sun 28 May, 18:00: Andrew Neil interview with Nicola Sturgeon (BBC1)

Mon 29 May, 19:30: Andrew Neil interview with Paul Nuttall (BBC1)

Mon 29 May, 20:30: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn (Sky News and Channel 4)

Tues 30 May, 19:00: Jeremy Corbyn interview on BBC1 One Show

Tues 30 May, 20:30: BBC Wales Leaders' Debate (BBC 1 Wales and BBC News channel)

Wed 31 May, 1930: BBC debate with key figures from seven parties (BBC1)

Thu 1 June 19:00: Andrew Neil interview with Tim Farron (BBC1)

Fri 2 June, 20:30: Question Time with Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn (BBC1)

Sun 4 June, 18:00: Question Time with Nicola Sturgeon and Tim Farron (BBC1)

Sun 4 June, 22:35: Election Questions with Paul Nuttall and Jonathan Bartley (BBC1 England, 22:05 in Wales)

Sun 4 June, 23:35: Election Questions with Leanne Wood (BBC1 England, 22:35 in Wales)

Tue 6 June, 2030: BBC Newsbeat youth debate (Radio 1 and News Channel, later on BBC1)

Thu 8 June, 2155: Rolling coverage for results on BBC1 and News Channel through the evening and across Friday

Fri 9 June, 2100: Additional Question Time