General election 2017: One million under-25s apply to vote

More than a million people under the age of 25 applied for a vote in the general election in the five weeks after the snap poll was called.

Of these, 246,487 applied on Monday in the run-up to the 23:59 BST deadline.

Social media firms Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook ran campaigns encouraging young people to get on the electoral register in order to be able to vote.

The final numbers of those actually registered will not be known until closer to the 8 June election.

Theresa May announced on 18 April her intention to call an early election, since when 2,938,000 people have applied for a vote. Of these 1,051,000 are aged 24 or younger, according to the official government website..

However, some of those people may already be on the register or are not eligible to vote so the number of people actually added to the electoral register is set to be lower.

And being registered to vote does not mean people will necessarily decide to vote on 8 June.

In total, there were 622,000 applications in the 24 hours before the 2017 registration deadline at 23:59 BST on Monday. This was higher than the 525,000 in the run-up to last year's EU referendum - when the website crashed amid a late evening surge - and 485,000 in advance of the 2015 general election.

Across the age spectrum, 246,487 18-to-25-year-olds applied for a vote on Monday, 206,659 applications were received by 25-34 year olds, 88,956 from 35 to 44 year olds, 47,906 from 45 to 54 year olds, 21,204 from 55 to 64 year olds and 7,689 from 65 to 74 year olds. And 3,488 people over the age of 75.