Election 2017: What we know about the wannabe MPs

There are more than 3,300 candidates hoping to win one of the 650 seats in the UK's House of Commons on 8 June.

Being an MP attracts both respect and disdain, commands a salary of £74,962 (plus expenses), and offers its occupant the chance to influence government policy, change the law, and make loud harrumphing noises.

What do we know about those jockeying for position in the race for election?

1. About 30% of all candidates are women

However, there are significant variations in this figure between parties.

Labour is putting forward the highest percentage of female candidates of any major party, at 41%. It is followed by the Greens on 36%, then the SNP on 34%, and the Lib Dems on 29%.

The Conservatives and Plaid Cymru, both of which are led by women, are neck-and-neck towards the back of the pack with 28% of their parliamentary candidates female.

The party with by far the fewest female candidates is UKIP, on 13%.

2. Labour has more women defending seats won in 2015

Labour has more women than the Conservatives standing overall, and the party also has a higher proportion of women standing in constituencies that the party won in 2015.

But the two biggest parties in the Commons are fielding very similar proportions of women in constituencies that they lost by a margin of less than 10% in 2015.

So if Labour were to increase its share of the vote in each of these places by five percentage points, it would gain 16 women in the Commons and 32 men. An analogous increase for the Conservatives would yield 18 female MPs and 30 men.

3. The Conservatives have more candidates than any other party, but fewer than in 2015

With candidates in all British constituencies (bar one) and seven of the 18 seats in Northern Ireland, the Conservatives are an option for voters in more of the country than any other party. In 2015 they contested 16 Northern Irish seats. Labour and the Lib Dems do not stand in Northern Ireland.

By convention, none of the major parties will contest Buckingham, which was represented in the last Parliament by Commons Speaker John Bercow. UKIP does not recognise this convention and is attempting to oust Mr Bercow, as ex-leader Nigel Farage did in 2010. That campaign ended in a disastrous light aeroplane crash with Mr Farage suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung.

The Lib Dems are not standing in Brighton Pavilion, which returned the UK's only Green MP in 2015, or in Skipton and Ripon in Yorkshire, reportedly to bolster the chances of the local Green candidate.

4. Very few MPs are quitting

Perhaps because they last stood for election only two years ago, just 14 Labour MPs and 12 Conservatives in the 2015-17 Parliament are not standing again.

Compared with previous general elections, these numbers are quite small. Thirty-nine Labour MPs and 38 Conservatives decided not stand for re-election in 2015. The average number of MPs standing down at general elections between 1979 and 2015 is about 90.