Lib Dem manifesto summary: Key points at-a-glance

The Liberal Democrats have launched their manifesto, Change Britain's Future. The full document is available online. Here are the main things you need to know.

Key message

A programme providing voters with an "opportunity to change Britain's future - by changing the opposition" - a choice between "the extreme and divisive Brexit that Theresa May has chosen for Britain" and a Labour Party "that has given up on opposition".

Tim Farron's foreword says: "I want the Liberal Democrats to be the party that holds Theresa May to account over spending on the National Health Service; our young people's education, skills and opportunities; the protection of our precious environment; and our future relationship with Europe."

Key policies

Second EU referendum on Brexit deal

1p in the pound on income tax to raise £6bn for NHS and social care services

End the 1% public sector pay cap

Invest nearly £7bn extra in education

Ban the sale of diesel cars and small vans in the UK by 2025

Scrap the planned expansion of grammar schools

End imprisonment for possession of illegal drugs for personal use

Reinstate university maintenance grants for the poorest students

Job-sharing arrangements for MPs

Increase maximum sentence for animal cruelty from six months to five years, and a ban on caged hens

Extend free childcare to all two-year-olds and introduce an additional month's paid paternity leave for dads

Reverse cuts to work allowances in universal credit and housing benefit for 18-21 year olds

Levy up to 200% council tax on second homes

Take over the running of Southern Rail and Govia Thameslink

£300m for community policing in England and Wales

Brexit

Press for the UK to unilaterally guarantee the rights of EU nationals in the UK

Urge same rights for UK citizens living in European Union countries

Membership of the single market and customs union

Protect freedom of movement and EU schemes which increase opportunities for young people

Defend social rights such as maternity leave

Maintain EU environmental standards and cooperation for law enforcement and justice

Retain City of London's rights in EU financial markets

Campaign against any reduction in investment in UK universities

Retain European Health Insurance Card, reduced roaming charges and pet passports

Protect the rights of the people of Gibraltar.

Health and social care

1p in the pound on income tax to raise £6bn for NHS and social care services

Transform mental health care and waiting times

Limit the amount elderly people have to pay for social care

Guarantee the rights of all NHS and social care service staff who are EU nationals to stay in the UK

End the public sector pay freeze for NHS workers

Reinstate student nurse bursaries

Protect NHS whistle-blowers

Produce a national workforce strategy to prevent shortage of GPs, hospital doctors, nurses and other NHS staff

Increase access to mental health talking therapies

Examine the case for introducing a dedicated service for children and young people based on the Australian 'headspace' model

Early mental health support for pregnant women, new mothers and those who have experienced miscarriage or stillbirth

Fast-track exceptional graduates into children's social work and encourage high-achieving graduates to pursue a career in mental health social work

Tackle stigma against mental ill-health

Ensure that LGBT+ inclusive mental health services receive funding and support

Raise the amount people earn before losing Carer's Allowance from £110 to £150 a week

Promote easier access to GPs and prevent practice closures

HIV prevention available on the NHS

Tackle childhood obesity

Develop a just settlement for haemophiliacs who were given contaminated blood.

Education

Invest nearly £7bn extra in education

Triple the Early Years Pupil Premium to £1,000

Oppose new selective schools and give local authorities control over admissions and new schools

Raise the quality of early years provision

End the 1% cap on teachers' pay rises

Guarantee all state school teachers are fully qualified or working towards qualified teacher status from January 2019

Introduce a professional development entitlement of 25 hours per year for all teachers, rising to 50 hours by 2025

Tackle unnecessary teacher workloads

Reforming Ofsted inspections

Scrap the planned expansion of grammar schools

Ensure that identification and support for special educational needs and disabilities takes place as early as possible

Protect the availability of arts and creative subjects in the curriculum

Improve the quality of vocational education, including skills for entrepreneurship and self-employment, and improve careers advice and links with employers

Challenge gender stereotyping and early sexualisation

Reinstate university maintenance grants for the poorest students

Double the number of businesses that hire apprentices.

The economy

£100bn package of additional infrastructure investment

Boost the economy with a major programme of capital investment

Eliminate the deficit on day-to-day spending by 2020 to control the national debt, and then borrowing only to invest

Install hyperfast, fibre-optic broadband across the UK

Additional funding to bring more private investment into renewable energy

Raise employee national insurance threshold to the income tax threshold, while protecting low earners' ability to accrue pension and benefit entitlements

Ensure those with the highest incomes and wealth are making a fair contribution

Reverse cuts to corporation tax from 20% to 17%, capital gains tax, marriage allowance

Raise inheritance tax threshold

Action on corporate tax evasion and avoidance

Reforming corporation tax to develop a system that benefits the smallest

Expand the activities of the state-owned British Business Bank

Create a new 'start-up allowance' for new businesses

Review business rates

Protect the science budget, including the recent £2bn increase, by raising it at least in line with inflation

Stamp out abuse of zero-hours contracts

Encourage employers to promote employee ownership

Champion the Northern Powerhouse and Midlands Engine initiatives

40% of board members being women in FTSE 350 companies.

Housing

Build 300,000 homes a year by 2022, including half a million affordable and energy-efficient homes

£5bn of initial capital for a new British Housing and Infrastructure Development Bank

Green Buildings Act to ensure every home in England reaches at least an energy rating of Band C by 2035

Ensure at least four million homes are made highly energy efficient (Band C) by 2022, with priority given to fuel-poor households

Restore the zero-carbon standard for new homes

Create at least 10 new garden cities in England

End the voluntary right to buy pilots that sell off housing association homes and the associated high value asset levy

Enable local authorities to levy up to 200% council tax on second homes and 'buy to leave empty' investments from overseas

Enforce housebuilding on unwanted public sector land

Penalise excessive land-banking when builders with planning permission have failed to build after three years.

Transport

Investment in road and rail infrastructure, continued commitment to HS2, Crossrail 2 and rail electrification

Take over the running of Southern Rail and Govia Thameslink

Invest capital in major transport improvements and infrastructure

Oppose expansion of Heathrow, Stansted or Gatwick and any new airport in the Thames Estuary - instead focus on improving existing regional airports such as Birmingham and Manchester.

Energy and environment

Image copyright PA

Ensure that four million properties receive insulation retrofits by 2022, prioritising fuel-poor households

Prevent 40,000 deaths a year with Air Quality Plan to reduce air pollution

Ensure British farming remains competitive

A diesel scrappage scheme, and a ban on the sale of diesel cars and small vans in the UK by 2025

Extend ultra-low-emission zones to 10 more towns and cities

Run all private hire vehicles and diesel buses licensed to operate in urban areas on ultra-low-emission or zero-emission fuels within five years

Pass a Zero-Carbon Britain Act to set targets to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2040 and to zero by 2050

Aim to generate 60% of electricity from renewables by 2030

Support investment in energy storage, smart grid technology, hydrogen technologies, offshore wind, and tidal power

Oppose 'fracking'

Establish a £2bn flood-prevention fund

Increase the amount of accessible green space

Suspend the use of neonicotinoids until proven that their use in agriculture does not harm bees or other pollinators

Increase maximum sentence for animal cruelty from six months to five years, and a ban on caged hens

Clamp down on illegal pet imports

Reform agricultural subsidies

Pass a Zero-Waste Act

£2bn to ensure the provision of high-speed broadband across the rural UK

£2bn Rural Services Fund to co-locate council offices, post offices, children's centres, libraries and visiting healthcare professionals.

Families and communities

Extend free childcare to all two-year-olds and to the children of working families from the end of paid parental leave

An additional month's paid paternity leave

Introduce a new Young Person's Bus Discount Card for 16-21 year olds, giving a two-thirds discount on bus travel

30 hours' free childcare a week for all parents in England with children aged from two to four years

Take 13,000 children out of poverty by letting both parents earn before their Universal Credit is cut

Reverse cuts to work allowances in universal credit and housing benefit for 18-21 year olds - increase jobseeker's allowance and universal credit for 18-24

Uprate working-age benefits at least in line with inflation

Abandon the two-child policy on family benefits and abolish the 'rape clause'

Reverse cuts to employment support allowance to those in the work-related activity group

Increase local housing allowance (LHA) in line with average rents in an area

Scrap the 'bedroom tax' and the work capability assessment

Maintain the 'triple lock' of increasing the state pension each year.

Drugs policy and policing

Bring in a legal, regulated market for cannabis

Introduce limits on potency and permit cannabis to be sold through licensed to over-18s

End imprisonment for possession of illegal drugs for personal use

Reducing the proliferation of betting shops and cap maximum bets on fixed odds betting terminals at one time to £2

£300m for community policing in England and Wales

Require all front-line officers to wear body cameras on duty

Replace police and Crime commissioners with police boards made up of local councillors.

Migration

Vote against attempts to scrap the Human Rights Act or withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights

Offer safe and legal routes to the UK for refugees - offering sanctuary to 50,000 Syrian refugees over five years

Reopen the Dubs scheme to take 3,000 unaccompanied refugee children from Europe.

Foreign policy/Defence

Spend 2% of GDP on defence

Spend 0.7% of gross national income on aid

Suspending arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Recruit STEM graduates to be armed forces engineers, providing 'golden handshakes' of up to £10,000

Work to lead international nuclear disarmament efforts

Provide free further or higher education for anyone who has served in the armed forces for 12 years or more.

Democracy

Votes for 16-year-olds

Introduce the single transferable vote for local government elections in England and for electing MPs across the UK

Reform the House of Lords with a proper democratic mandate

Cap donations to political parties at £10,000 per person each year

Mandate the provision of televised leaders' debates in general elections and allow for the empty-chairing of party leaders who refuse to attend

Prohibit MPs from accepting paid lobbying work

Trial weekend voting to help raise turnouts in elections

Allow for all-BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) and all-LGBT+ parliamentary shortlists

Make parliament more family friendly with job-sharing arrangements for MPs

Devolve more powers to Wales and secure political stability in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Pre-launch interview

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tim Farron says there should be a vote on the terms of any Brexit deal - with an option to stay in the EU

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron tells the BBC his party is the only one offering people hope "that Britain's future could be brighter".

"At the heart of our manifesto is an offer to all of the people in our country that no other party is making, and that's that you don't have to accept whatever deal we get back from the Brexit negotiations," he said.

"The British people - 'you' - should have the final say, and if you don't like what Theresa May comes back with, you should have the right to vote to remain [in the EU]."

Analysis

By political correspondent Tom Symonds

The Lib Dems have shunned the political option that gave them power in 2010 - the possibility of a coalition deal. But they have a new purpose, according to their leader. A second referendum.

Tim Farron, who was confronted by an angry pro-Brexit critic in Kidlington last week, knows he has to accept the result of the vote to leave, but backing a second ballot gives his party's offer of a home to remainers some meaning.

He hopes that when the stark details of the future Brexit deal emerge, leavers will feel less like leaving. A vote on the deal would become another vote on whether we should leave at all.

Other than that, the party's manifesto shadows Labour's thesis, that voters want to see Conservative tax and spending cuts reversed. But it is the straightforward offer of a referendum which makes it different.

What the other parties say:

Conservative Party chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin: "This manifesto makes one thing abundantly clear: a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to put Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street. From increasing taxes to borrowing more, from putting our security at risk to scrapping Trident, these policies are an echo of Corbyn's manifesto we saw earlier this week."

Green party co-leader Jonathan Bartley: "The Lib Dems are trying to repair their broken relationship with young people but these pledges will never be enough to win back the young voters they betrayed in coalition with the Tories. While the Green Party shares some similar policies, such as votes at 16, banning fracking and taking in more refugees, how can we trust the Lib Dems to actually implement them?"

Other reaction:

Paul Johnson, Institute of Fiscal Studies: "Rather like the Labour Party, the Lib Dems want to have a big increase in investment spending - whereas Labour was talking about £250bn, the Liberal Democrats are talking about £100bn, I think over five years, although that's not wholly clear. But secondly, they're talking about increasing spending more than they're going to increase taxes. That's an interesting difference from what Labour was trying to do."

Political scientist Prof John Curtice, University of Strathclyde: "The 2015 election was a disaster for the party - they only managed to get eight seats, 8% of the vote... The problem for the party seems to be that so far it's not clear that it's going to do much better this time. Usually during election campaigns, Lib Dems often begin to take off in the polls, not least because they start to get publicity that they otherwise lack. So far in this election, Liberal Democrats seemed to start off at 10-11% and now they seem to be back to the 8% that they had in 2015."

CBI director general Carolyn Fairbairn: "The Liberal Democrat Party rightly places planning for the economy of the future at the heart of its manifesto, with a clear focus on spurring innovation and entrepreneurship, and on delivering a world-class education for our children to equip them with the skills to succeed... However, as we chart a new course in our relationship with Europe, it's all the more important that the United Kingdom remains a highly attractive country in which to invest and create jobs. Reversing cuts to corporation tax and not getting behind Heathrow's expansion will limit the country's ability to remain internationally competitive."

Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry: "The pharmaceutical industry welcomes the Liberal Democrats' focus on investing in science and innovation to grow the UK economy and deliver prosperity... So while the additional £6bn a year for the NHS is an important commitment that is welcome by industry, we are concerned that the Liberal Democrats' manifesto plans for healthcare fail to tackle the trend of poor patient access to the latest medical innovations in the UK."

Institute of Economic Affairs director general Mark Littlewood: "The Liberal Democrats would increase current (day-to-day) spending by £30bn, nearly £20bn less than the Labour Party. What's more, rather than pay for all of this straight away, the cost would be divided between £16bn of tax rises and £14bn in borrowing. This does at least reduce the immediate hit on the economy from higher taxes and might even provide a small fiscal boost, but only by delaying the pain."